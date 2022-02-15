Indiana struggles offensively in loss at Nebraska

“I give Nebraska a tremendous amount of credit tonight,” Head Coach Teri Moren stated. “They made it tough on both sides. I thought offensively, they were super aggressive off the bounce. We didn’t do a good enough job at being able to keep our man in front of us throughout the night and then defensively, we were trying to get them into a lot of plug scenarios and really try to go at their bigs and it just seemed like there was no place for our guards to go.”

On Monday night, the Indiana Hoosiers lost 72-55 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road. The Hoosiers fall to 18-4 overall and 10-2 within the Big Ten Conference.

Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 20 points, shooting 9-for-15 from the field. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 10 points but was just 4-for-18 from the field and 1-for-10 from the three-point line. She also added six rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

The Hoosiers shot a season-low of 31.9 percent from the field, shooting 23-for-72. They also shot 53.8 percent from the free-throw line, shooting 7-for-13. The Hoosiers only connected two 3-pointers, shooting for 2-for-23 and 0.08 percent from the three-point line. Nebraska took charge of outrebounding Indiana, 48- to 40, and had more assists as a team 12- to 4.

“We had to rely on outside shooting and or short jump shots and missed way too many layups,” Moren. “I thought we had some good looks; they just didn’t go down and unfortunately, you have those nights. But we really needed our defense to be great for us against a team that obviously is good, talented as any team in the league.”

Aleksa Gulbe added 10 points shooting 4-for-16 from the field, 0-for-4 from the three-point line, and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line. She had a team-high of seven rebounds and three turnovers. Ali Patberg scored six points on just 2-for-12 from the field.

“Disappointed, for sure,” Moren stated. “But we have to lick our wounds quickly, get back home and get ready for Northwestern.”

The Hoosiers are back at home, Thursday night hosting the Northwestern Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 6 P.M. EST and will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.