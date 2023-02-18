Here is a recap of today's game:

It was a very tight game throughout and even though Indiana probably did not play it's best of the season, they found a way to squeak out a 71-68 win.

After back-to-back road games, No. 14 Indiana returned home to face Illinois, who they had already beaten once this season. The Hoosiers's came into this game after a heartbreaking loss to Northwestern.

Indiana won the tip and the first two points of the game came from Trayce Jackson-Davis. Illinois, surprisingly, elected to not double-team him early.

Illinois would take the lead 4-2. Jalen Hood-Schifino picked up his first foul around the time.

Trey Galloway got two energetic layups in. He was bringing the spark early.

Before the media timeout, Miller Kopp would knock down a very deep three to tie the game up.

We were tied at 7 at the 15:58 mark. Indiana ball after the break.

Right out of the break, Hood-Schifino would find Jackson-Davis on the roll. He would score through contact and convert at the foul line.

A few plays later, Trayce Jackson-Davis would score his 7th basket which passed Indiana head coach Mike Woodson for fifth in all-time scoring. Really special moment.

Illinois would start to get it going after stalling a little. Before the break, they would hit their last 3 field goals which forced Woodson to call a timeout.

Indiana led 19-17 at the 11:09 mark.

It was pretty back-and-forth this next stretch. With back-to-back three, Illinois would take the lead at one point.

Indiana went on 2:21 scoring while Illinois would go on a 8-0 run. Indiana was up to 4 turnovers at this point. Little bit of sloppiness from the Hoosiers here.

Illinois led 27-23 at the 7:36 mark.

Indiana showed some good ball movement out of the break resulting in Race Thompson scoring through contact. He would convert at the line.

Illinois would continue to get some buckets to drop. Hoosiers were struggling to find some energy.

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins would get called for a technical for saying something to the refs. He was not happy with the clean block Jackson-Davis got with them.

Miller Kopp would also convert on his second three of the game. Was real patient getting a clean look on this one.

Hoosiers had some momentum going. There was an opportunity for a huge transition 'oop from Jackson-Davis but Hood-Schifino missed him poorly on the pass attempt.

Illinois led 36-33 at the 1:34 mark. Hoosiers needed a strong finish to the half.

Both Illinois and Indiana would have an offensive possession out of the break. Both count get anything to go.

Illinois called timeout at the 55.5 mark. Illinois would score out of the break.

Illinois led 38-35 at the half. Jackson-Davis would get an easy layup at the buzzer.

Overall real sloppy half from Indiana for the most part. Hoosiers had 8 total turnovers at this time.

----

Not the best of start for Indiana coming out of the break. Illinois would bounce the lead out to 42-35.

Miller Kopp would pick up his 3rd foul.

Jackson-Davis would get a chance at the line but not convert on anything.

Illinois wing Mathew Mayer airball, Jalen Hood-Schifino would knock down a shot. Jackson-Davis would block a shot on the next play.

However, the momentum would continue with Illinois as would bounce the lead out even further, 46-37.

Hoosiers were extremely flat coming out of the half. No energy and the derisive effort was not there.

Jackson-Davis would score after the timeout. They would get a defensive stop but would turn the ball over the next offensive possession. The were up to 10 turnovers at the point.

Illinois led 46-39 at the 15:16 mark. How Indiana responded out of this timeout was key moving forward.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood would get int he refs face about an out of bounds call on the Illini. He delayed the game for nearly a minute, was held back from the his staff, and still not given a technical. Big Ten refs folks.

Indiana would start to get a little bit of momentum going. Miller Kopp would hit a monster three and Jackson-Davis would get a fast break layup to go.

Hood-Schifino was visibly struggling at this point. He passed over an open three at the top of the key for a contested layup.

Hoosiers were down 50-44 with 10:48 left. Indiana's defense was the key here moving forward.

Jackson-Davis would start getting the Hoosiers going on the offensive end would some buckets under the basket.

The defense was the biggest issues for Indiana at this point. For every big bucket they would have, Illinois would hit a few to extend the lead.

However, Indiana finally got the lead back down to 54-51 at the 7:55 mark. Time was running out for Indiana and any let up would be costly.

Indiana would come out with yet again, another turnover that turned into points for Illinois.

Hood-Schifino would knock down a huge three and Jackson-Davis would get a transition bucket to tie it up at 56. Illinois called a quick timeout.

Dain Diana would take over for Illinois. His aggressive post ups got the Illini lead back up to 59-56.

Miller Kopp would answer with a corner three to tie it up again.

Illinois would turn the ball over then Indiana would turn the ball over. These turnovers would major problems for Indiana.

Jackson would score through contact and give Indiana a chance to take the lead at the free throw line. He would miss, still tied game.

Miller Kopp would foul Mayer on a three point attempt. Mayer would go 2-of-3 at the line.

Race Thompson would answer that with a score through contact. Indiana again had a chance to take the lead here at the line. Thompson would miss. Tied still.

The last stretch of the game was one of the more tighter ones we have seen from Indiana this season.

Back-and-forth with each team making big plays. Coleman Hawkins would get a dunk off a steal and Hood-Schifino would answer.

At a tied ball game, Hood-Schifino would knock down two key free throws to give Indiana the two-point lead.

It got down to the wire with Illinois at the line looking to tie the game, they would miss the front end of two free throws.

A wild play occurred where Indiana was almost forced into another turnover but a pass from Hood-Schifino led to a huge pass to Jackson-Davis for the two-handed slam. Indiana was up three with about 6 seconds left.

Illinois wing RJ Melendez would get a open look to tie the game but would miss.

Indiana escaped with a 71-68 win. Somehow, someway Indiana found a way.

Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with another double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Three other Hoosiers scored in double-figures with Hood-Schifino adding 13, Kopp adding 12, and Thompson adding 10. Miller Kopp, especially, was big for Indiana this game hitting big shot, after big shot.

Illinois was led by Matthew Mayer with 24 points. He gave Indiana fits all game long.

Although the turnovers from Indiana were brutal with 14 total, they also forced 11 turnovers on Illinois as well. Indiana shot 26-of-66 (44%) compared to Illinois shooting 21-of-61 (39 %).

After the heartbreaking loss at Northwestern, Indiana needed a bounce back win here.

In all honesty, Indiana probably did not deserve this win but they found a way to get it done.

Indiana is now 10-6 in the conference, 19-8 overall.

Up next, Indiana is back on road Tuesday with a game at Michigan State.