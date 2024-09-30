Today's Indiana Sports Beat Radio we were joined by Don Fischer and discussed Indiana Football going to 5-0 for the first time since 1967. We also discussed other Big Ten Football and the fall out of this week's games, along with the Hoosiers upcoming game at Northwestern. Greg Rakestraw joined the show and discussed the Colts victory over the Steelers and the impact the injuries of Anthony Richardson and Jonathon Taylor may have. Please like, share, and subscribe to the show.