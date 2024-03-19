Following two seasons with the Hoosiers, Indiana sophomore forward Kaleb Banks is entering the portal. Verbal Commits reported the news of Banks' entry to the portal on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Throughout Banks' two seasons in Bloomington, the Hampton, Georgia native made appearances in 45 games. Banks averaged 2.3 points per game, shot 45.0% (36-80) from the field and 28.0% (7-25) from 3-point range during his Indiana career. He shot 51.1% (24-47) from the free throw line during his time with the Hoosiers. The 2022 Georgia Class 4A Player of the Year, Banks scored north of 2,000 points during his high school career at Fayette County High School in Hampton, GA. Banks, a former four-star recruit and top-150 prospect (Rivals), was one of the first high school pledges that Indiana head coach Mike Woodson collected. Committing to Indiana in July of 2021, Banks chose the Hoosiers over the likes of Alabama, Cincinnati, Clemson and Georgia, amongst a handful of other schools. The 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward will have two years of eligibility remaining with whatever team he elects to transfer to.