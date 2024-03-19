Indiana sophomore forward Kaleb Banks to enter transfer portal
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
Following two seasons with the Hoosiers, Indiana sophomore forward Kaleb Banks is entering the portal.
Verbal Commits reported the news of Banks' entry to the portal on Tuesday afternoon.
Throughout Banks' two seasons in Bloomington, the Hampton, Georgia native made appearances in 45 games. Banks averaged 2.3 points per game, shot 45.0% (36-80) from the field and 28.0% (7-25) from 3-point range during his Indiana career. He shot 51.1% (24-47) from the free throw line during his time with the Hoosiers.
The 2022 Georgia Class 4A Player of the Year, Banks scored north of 2,000 points during his high school career at Fayette County High School in Hampton, GA. Banks, a former four-star recruit and top-150 prospect (Rivals), was one of the first high school pledges that Indiana head coach Mike Woodson collected.
Committing to Indiana in July of 2021, Banks chose the Hoosiers over the likes of Alabama, Cincinnati, Clemson and Georgia, amongst a handful of other schools.
The 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward will have two years of eligibility remaining with whatever team he elects to transfer to.
Banks' minutes were inconsistent throughout the 2023-24 season. He played in just 20 games during his final season as a Hoosier, playing single-digit minutes in seven of those games. Banks played a career-high 25 minutes, playing a key role on the defensive side of the ball in Indiana's neutral-site victory over Louisville early in the season. Outside of that, Banks' two seasons with the Hoosiers was relatively forgetful.
Billed as a three-level scorer out of high school, Banks will have the opportunity to fulfill that prophecy somewhere else.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board