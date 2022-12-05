The Indiana basketball program saw its first slide of the 2022-23 season in the AP Top 25 after its first loss of the season, dropping from No. 10 to No. 14 overall.

Indiana went 1-1 last week with a win over No. 18 North Carolina at home and then a loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten opener on the road.

The Hoosiers started the season ranked No. 13 in the poll and reached the top-10 last week for the first time since December of 2016.