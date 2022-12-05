Indiana slides to No. 14 in updated AP Top 25 rankings
The Indiana basketball program saw its first slide of the 2022-23 season in the AP Top 25 after its first loss of the season, dropping from No. 10 to No. 14 overall.
Indiana went 1-1 last week with a win over No. 18 North Carolina at home and then a loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten opener on the road.
The Hoosiers started the season ranked No. 13 in the poll and reached the top-10 last week for the first time since December of 2016.
Indiana has two more ranked opponents on the non-conference schedule. The Hoosiers travel to Las Vegas on Dec. 10 where they will play No. 10 Arizona. The Wildcats are 7-1 after winning the Maui Invitational. Following that matchup, Indiana travels to face No. 6 Kansas (8-1) on Dec. 17.
Other Big Ten programs ranked are: Purdue (No. 4), Maryland (No. 13), Illinois (No. 17), Ohio State (No. 25).
Iowa received 70 votes -- the top vote getter outside of the top 25, Wisconsin received 16 and Michigan State received 3.
Xavier, who Indiana beat 81-79 earlier this season, received 6 votes.
Indiana is led by preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis who is averaging 18.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. He is also shooting a career-high 67.5 percent from the floor on 11.0 attempts per game.
