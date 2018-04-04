Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The competition for Indiana's Mr. Basketball is down to six names.
The Indianapolis Star released their list of the final group on Wednesday, including two IU signees and the program's top remaining 2018 target.
New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford is considered the favorite for the award, while McCutcheon point guard Rob Phinisee and South Bend Riley forward Damezi Anderson - both IU signees - also made the final cut.
Langford averaged 35.5 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record and a regional final appearance. He finished fourth on the state's all-time scoring list with with 3,002 career points.
He was named a McDonald's All-American, a first team Naismith Trophy All-American, was named to the Jordan Brand Classic (April 8) roster, and will also participate in the Nike Hoops Summit (April 11-13).
Anderson averaged over 21 points, five rebounds and two assists per game as a senior, leading Riley to a 26-1 overall record. They fell 63-43 to Carmel in semi-state play in a game where Anderson was sick.
Phinisee averaged 29.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.7 steals per game as a senior, leading McCutcheon to a 20-5 overall record. They were knocked out 60-50 by Zionsville in sectional play.
Indianapolis Tindley four-star guard Eric Hunter (Purdue), Ben David four-star forward Aaron Henry (Michigan State) and Bosse guard Mekhi Lairy (Miami of Ohio) were the other three named to the list.
