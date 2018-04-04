Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

The competition for Indiana's Mr. Basketball is down to six names.

The Indianapolis Star released their list of the final group on Wednesday, including two IU signees and the program's top remaining 2018 target.

New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford is considered the favorite for the award, while McCutcheon point guard Rob Phinisee and South Bend Riley forward Damezi Anderson - both IU signees - also made the final cut.