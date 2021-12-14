Indiana sets home-and-home series with Kansas

The two programs will play on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. and then on Saturday, December 16, 2023 in the return matchup in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana and Kansas, two of the most historically significant programs in college basketball, have agreed to a home-and-home series which will begin Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks will visit Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, December 16, 2023 in the return matchup in Bloomington.

This will be the third time that the two teams, who have won eight combined NCAA Champions (5 for IU, 3 for Kansas), have scheduled a home-and-home series. Both games will take place after finals week at IU.

"I'm extremely excited for our program to have the opportunity to play a home-and-home series against a team that is rich in tradition like the University of Kansas," said first-year head coach Mike Woodson. "I think it's wonderful for the players and coaches in both programs to play these games in such iconic buildings like Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Allen Fieldhouse."

Indiana holds an 8-6 lead in the series which began with the Hoosiers defeating the Jayhawks in the 1940 and 1953 NCAA Championship game. IU also won the next four games as each team visited the other's campus from 1971-74. The Jayhawks won the next five meetings beginning with the ECAC Holiday Festival in New York in 1981, the NCAA Regional Semifinals in Charlotte in 1991, at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis in 1992 and in the NCAA Regional Finals in St. Louis in 1993. The Hoosiers lost in overtime in at Kansas in December 1993, but won the return game in Bloomington in December, 1994. Kansas won the next meeting in 1995 in Kansas City and IU won the last meeting in overtime in 2016 in the Armed Forces Classic in Honolulu.

IU will make its fourth appearance in Lawrence and KU will visit Bloomington for the fourth time as well.

Series History (IU Leads 8-6)

3/30/40^ W 60-42 Kansas City

3/18/53^ W 69-68 Kansas City

12/6/71 W 59-56 Bloomington

12/5/72 W 72-55 Lawrence

12/5/73 W 72-59 Bloomington

12/4/74 W 74-70* Lawrence

12/29/81 L 61-71 New York

3/21/91 L 65-83 Charlotte

12/5/92 L 69-74 Indianapolis

3/27/93 L 77-83 St. Louis

12/22/93 L 83-86* Lawrence

12/17/94 W 80-61 Bloomington

12/16/95 L 83-91 Kansas City

11/11/16 W 103-99 (OT) Honolulu