Indiana set to face non-traditional Syracuse zone defense
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana goes on the road for the first time in the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night as it squares off against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.
The Hoosiers are 6-0 to start off the Mike Woodson era, with only one game played against a high-major program (St. John's).
Tuesday will be a good test to see just how far along IU has come, especially in its ability to shoot the three.
Syracuse will roll out its typical 2-3 zone that has caused most programs fits at one point or another throughout each season. It will test Indiana's ability to move the ball from side-to-size, deal with expected post doubles on Trayce Jackson-Davis, and most importantly seeing the role players hit outside sides.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news