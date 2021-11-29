Indiana set to face non-traditional Syracuse zone defense

Indiana goes on the road for the first time in the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night as it squares off against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

The Hoosiers are 6-0 to start off the Mike Woodson era, with only one game played against a high-major program (St. John's).

Tuesday will be a good test to see just how far along IU has come, especially in its ability to shoot the three.

Syracuse will roll out its typical 2-3 zone that has caused most programs fits at one point or another throughout each season. It will test Indiana's ability to move the ball from side-to-size, deal with expected post doubles on Trayce Jackson-Davis, and most importantly seeing the role players hit outside sides.