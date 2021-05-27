Indiana set to face Maryland with postseason on the line
With one week left in the regular season for each team in the Big Ten Conference, many expected to see a tight race for the conference title with the top four teams scheduled to play one another in a three-game series to round out the season.
Counter to expectation, the final series for each team will not affect the conference standings, as Nebraska clinched this past weekend after sweeping IU and Ohio State each in a two-game series.
But the final weekend will play a significant role in IU's chance of making the postseason in the field of 64. This year saw no conference tournament, meaning that the conference winner would secure an automatic bid. The rest of the teams in the conference would have to rely on getting chosen by the selection committee to have a run at the national championship. IU is now one of those teams.
The Hoosiers have lost six of their last eight games in an untimely fashion, with the selection show right around the corner. D1Baseball had IU as the No. 3 seed in the Eugene regional on May 18 and on May 19, BaseballAmerica forecasted the Hoosiers as the No. 2 seed in the South Bend regional.
D1Baseball updated its field of 64 on May 24 and kept the Hoosiers as the No. 3 seed in the Eugene regional, with IU being one of the "Last Five In." On the five-team list ranked from safest to least safe, IU was second. It's also essential to note D1Baseball's new predictions did not factor in IU's win against OSU.
But BaseballAmerica's new forecast on May 25 came out after the win on Monday. BaseballAmerica switched the Hoosiers to the No. 3 seed in the Gainesville regional along with Florida, Florida State and Northeastern. IU was also absent from the "Last Four In" list, providing a sense of security.
The Hoosiers will head east to play against a surging Maryland team in a three-game set. The No. 25 ranked Terrapins are one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten currently, winning 13 of their last 16.
Maryland faced a talented Michigan team this past weekend and took two out of three, while the Hoosiers managed to walk away with one win and dropped the series against the Wolverines when the two teams faced each other.
The projected starters for IU this upcoming weekend are RHP John Modugno for the series opener, RHP McCade Brown for game two, and RHP Gabe Bierman for the series finale.
Some players to watch out for on Maryland are Benjamin Cowles, Matthew Shaw, Maxwell Costes and Sean Burke.
Cowles leads the conference with 17 home runs and his .660 slugging percentage is the second-highest. Shaw's .346 batting average is the fourth-highest in the conference and Costes's .493 on-base percentage is the second-highest.
Burke is projected to start game two and has 87 strikeouts this season, the fifth-most in the conference. His 3.94 ERA ranks the 14th lowest among starters.
Considering D1Baseball's and BaseballAmerica's latest predictions, it can be assumed IU would need to win one out of three to be safe in the field of 64. Two wins or even a sweep and IU is most likely in. But getting swept by the Terrapins and losing nine of their last 11 games could sway the selection, and not in the Hoosiers' favor.
Below are the scheduled start times for each game, all of which can be watched on BTN+.
Game 1: Friday, May 28 @ 6:30 p.m. ET.
Game 2: Saturday, May 29 @ 2:00 p.m. ET.
Game 3: Sunday, May 30 @ 1:00 p.m. ET.
