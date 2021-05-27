Indiana set to face Maryland with postseason on the line

With one week left in the regular season for each team in the Big Ten Conference, many expected to see a tight race for the conference title with the top four teams scheduled to play one another in a three-game series to round out the season.

Counter to expectation, the final series for each team will not affect the conference standings, as Nebraska clinched this past weekend after sweeping IU and Ohio State each in a two-game series.

But the final weekend will play a significant role in IU's chance of making the postseason in the field of 64. This year saw no conference tournament, meaning that the conference winner would secure an automatic bid. The rest of the teams in the conference would have to rely on getting chosen by the selection committee to have a run at the national championship. IU is now one of those teams.

The Hoosiers have lost six of their last eight games in an untimely fashion, with the selection show right around the corner. D1Baseball had IU as the No. 3 seed in the Eugene regional on May 18 and on May 19, BaseballAmerica forecasted the Hoosiers as the No. 2 seed in the South Bend regional.

D1Baseball updated its field of 64 on May 24 and kept the Hoosiers as the No. 3 seed in the Eugene regional, with IU being one of the "Last Five In." On the five-team list ranked from safest to least safe, IU was second. It's also essential to note D1Baseball's new predictions did not factor in IU's win against OSU.

But BaseballAmerica's new forecast on May 25 came out after the win on Monday. BaseballAmerica switched the Hoosiers to the No. 3 seed in the Gainesville regional along with Florida, Florida State and Northeastern. IU was also absent from the "Last Four In" list, providing a sense of security.