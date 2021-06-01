Indiana set for busy summer as recruiting dead period ends

While June 1 is a big date on the recruiting calendar, so is June 15 when class of 2023 prospects can be officially contacted from the coaches directly. Up until now it has been through high school coaches, AAU coaches or parents.

"Well, we already got July and June calendar ready to go in term of our visits and, you know, what we plan on doing moving forward," Woodson said recently. "Now, I haven't had -- we been having coaching meetings trying to map out what I want to do and get my coaches more familiarized with what I'm doing."

It is not only a critical month for the Hoosiers, but also for head coach Mike Woodson who will now be allowed to get in front of recruiting targets.

June 1 marked the end of the dead period, meaning recruiting prospects will be allowed to take official visits to programs around the country. Indiana, who has four official visits locked in for the month of June, also has numerous unofficial visits as well.

After 15 months without an official visitor on the Indiana campus, live recruiting visits will now begin starting this month.

Indiana's first visitor was on campus on Tuesday June 1 as 2021 commit Tamar Bates got the first glimpse of what Bloomington was like. After that, a recruit will be on campus every week through the end of June.

The biggest question mark surrounding the Mike Woodson hire was his lack of college basketball coaching experience. He has coached and played at the highest level in the NBA, but having to come to a much different landscape can be difficult, especially when the fan base is starving for success.

"At the end of the day, coaching is coaching. I’ve got to get players, go out and recruit quality student athletes that can come in here and help this program move in the right direction," Woodson said in his introductory press conference. "I’ve got to groom these young men to be men on and off the floor. That’s what it’s all about. Somebody took a chance, like I said earlier on me, that I turned out just fine."

So far this offseason, Woodson has secured commitments from four-star 2021 guard Tamar Bates, Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson, Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp and South Florida transfer Michael Durr.

He also was able to retain Race Thompson, Khristian Lander, Jordan Geronimo and Parker Stewart, all of whom had entered the transfer portal. He even got All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis to return for another season.

His ability to rebuild the Indiana roster in such a short period of time has now translated into a lot of expectations despite not coaching a second of college basketball.

With such a deep roster and the ability to recruit out of the transfer portal with the one-time transfer waiver, there could be questions about how he will be able to retain players from year-to-year.

"I know a lot of these players, they think, well, are you going to recruit over me or on top of me," Woodson said. "And I can't tell a kid that I'm not going to recruit on top of him. I'm going to try to recruit the best talent available that fits what I'm trying to do.

"I think you try to go get the best players that fit what you are trying to do, and with the portal, you don't know from year to year who is going to stay and who is going to leave... I think competition, and if you're any kind of competitor, that's how you get better as a ball club and as an individual player."

As the summer approaches, Mike Woodson and his staff will hit the road to see recruits for the first time in-person.

"I think you got to touch every position when you're talking about building your basketball team," Woodson said. "I'm going to talk to some of the top point guards in the country, some of the top 2s and 3 wing guys, and some of the top 4s and 5s in the country. I think that's important when you're trying to build your program based on the portal. I don't know how long that's going to be around."

"I will sleep great at night knowing that Mike Woodson is in the homes of recruits talking about not just basketball but talking about all the important qualities in trusting a young man to come play for this program, and I have got zero concerns from that area," IU AD Scott Dolson said. "I’ll sleep well at night knowing that Mike Woodson is out there recruiting student athletes to come to Indiana University and play Indiana Basketball."