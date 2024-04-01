Indiana second baseman Jasen Oliver named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana freshman second baseman Jasen Oliver was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week on Tuesday afternoon, per a release from the conference.
A native of Almont, Michigan, Oliver becomes the first Hoosier to win the weekly award since his middle infield partner Tyler Cerny did so in April of last season.
This is Oliver's first Big Ten weekly award in his career.
At the plate, Oliver went 11-20 this past week. He accumulated a .550 batting average over the course of the week, spanning from March 26-31.
The freshman mashed three home runs, tallied seven RBIs and registered a 1.150 slugging percentage this week for the Hoosiers. Oliver also extended his hitting streak to 11 games this week, as he recorded three multi-hit games.
Oliver has appeared in 18 games this season for Indiana, he's started 13 of them. He's taken over as the Hoosiers' full-time starting second baseman behind his .388 batting average and solid play in the field.
Oliver and Indiana battle Indiana State on Tuesday in a mid-week matchup inside Bart Kaufman Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board