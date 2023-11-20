"We couldn't stop their step-up pick and roll," Woodson said as he raised an eyebrow. "Had we continued down that path, (Kel'el) Ware and Malik (Reneau) probably would've fouled out of the ballgame. It was the right thing to do."

"I'm going to be honest, coach Woodson doesn't like playing zone defense," said sixth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson in the postgame presser. "They were getting downhill a lot, and we had to change the game. We went zone, and it opened everything up for us."

It didn't seem to be going right for IU down the stretch. A disastrous O-fer loomed. Then, Indiana, who was on it's heels to a Louisville team that on paper, was the worst team in the event, pulled a play from the manual they'd just been handed a night earlier on how to win a ballgame.

But the Huskies did, and it worked. The Hoosiers were run off the floor inside the Mecca, facing a quick turnaround to avoid a winless weekend and an indelible blow to an early season tournament resume in Indiana's premier Feast Week multi-team event.

In the postgame commentary from Dan Hurley, he almost instantaneously admitted that to contain the Indiana plan of attack on offense, the Huskies made a drastic schematic switch to force the Hoosiers to have to find scoring from the perimeter. Change is something that college coaches do not like to endure, especially ones who are as typically steadfast as a man of Hurley's nature. Factor in that the same system just won the Huskies a national title in going away fashion, and such a switch for just a singular game becomes more unlikely.

NEW YORK – In the moments following the 20-point loss to UConn on Sunday night, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson told his team to pay close attention to what had just happened.

Woodson would continue on to say that it likely caught the Cardinals off guard, given his low likelihood to divert from his accustomed man-to-man defensive philosophy. Both Woodson and Johnson transparently admitted the Hoosiers' focus in practice isn't on how they closed out Monday evening's victory, proven true by the frustrations Indiana's breakdowns in man-to-man have given the team.

Yet, maybe no one was more surprised than Louisville's Kenny Payne, who shared a role on the same staff as Woodson for the team that plays in this building regularly, the New York Knicks.

"They made adjustments, they picked up the adjustments quick and it caught us a little bit off guard," Payne said postgame. "We became stagnant offensively."

Payne said the Hoosiers forced the Cardinals attack outside, and that they stayed too far out to be effective with the ball movement they'd sustained throughout most of the contest. Indiana turned Louisville passive, mitigating an attack that with 7:55 to go and Indiana trailing by 7, had the Hoosiers poised for a potential second loss in as many days. But, sparked by the change, IU began a 21-6 run that closed out a 74-66 victory.

IU had gone from down 60-53 to ahead 74-66 at the final buzzer. Payne's Louisville team hadn't discussed the possibility of Indiana playing zone, but it's the reason why he was discussing a loss instead of a win in the depths of Madison Square Garden on Monday evening.

"I knew Woody wouldn't play zone, or I thought," Payne said. "He tricked me."

It's something Indiana has always had in it's back pocket, Woodson says, but the impact it has stems beyond just the defensive pressure it applied. All of a sudden, Indiana's bigs are around the rim instead of out on the perimeter. It's not a catch-all solution to solving the rebounding woes the Hoosiers have had on the glass so far, but it's certainly a help.

Given it's effectiveness defensively, the Hoosiers are then able to run in transition. With Indiana's athleticism and length being such a focal point of the offseason additions and the on-court desires for playstyle, it's been a noticeably absent aspect of the reeling Indiana offense for most of the early season's slate. Yet, when Indiana went to zone, Louisville's offense was out of place, inconsistent and off-put.

The ballhandlers who had given Indiana's defense fits when getting downhill were met by the Hoosier frontcourt that was already in position to help. In previous instances through the game, the quickness of the smaller opponents meant the bigs had to rotate quickly from their place on the floor.

The fouling stopped, and Indiana's two catalysts on the low block were able to stay on the floor while the defense forced empty possession after empty possession.

The Hoosiers weren't taking the ball out of the basket while the Cardinals set up a defense on the other side of the floor. Indiana's perimeter was leaking out, and the Hoosier bigs were finding them.

"We were able to give them one shot, rebound the ball," Woodson said. "We came down, Malik made a bucket and the rest were fouls. We were trying to get the ball in because we were in the penalty.

"We got in lanes and ran," Johnson said. "We got our stops that we needed to end the game and finish with a W."