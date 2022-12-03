Lack of toughness was a key, yes, but the entire offense was non-existent from the tip. Rutgers came in with a clear game plan - win the glass, limit Trayce Jackson-Davis and create havoc on Indiana's backcourt.

"At the end of the day, we have to have players step up at the beginning of the game, especially on the road," Trayce Jackson-Davis said. "We can't dig ourselves in a hole at the beginning of the game on the road."

"We just got out-toughed tonight from the beginning to the end," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "We couldn't rebound the basketball and that was the difference in the ballgame. That was the cushion they needed... That's how it is in the big ten... we have to get over that fear and see if we can muster up some energy in the Big Ten on the road."

Saturday, however, was a much different story as Rutgers not only 'out-toughed' Indiana, but it also beat the Hoosiers at the own game -- defense first.

The storyline of the season up until Saturday's loss to Rutgers was the depth and the talented depth that Indiana had on its roster. From the starters to its reserves, Indiana had the players to roll out there and find an answer from any position on the floor.

Indiana learned shortly before gametime that freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino would be out due to a back injury. That was a key factor in the offense showing little to no punch or ball movement -- something of old for the IU offense.

"Jalen is huge for us. Huge for our team. Without him it hurt," Jackson-Davis added. "He's a big playmaker and makes a lot of big plays. He's 6-foot-6 and a matchup nightmare but we have to learn how to play without players."

The lack of Hood-Schifino was evident. Xavier Johnson was sped up the entire game and was easily distracted by non-foul calls, supposed missed calls by the refs and also active in extracurriculars after the whistle was blown. He finished 2-of-11 from the field with six turnovers in 34 minutes.

The inability for the offense to get in its sets was something that happened all night. Rutgers held Indiana to just 30.4 percent from the field, forced 14 turnovers and to just 14 points in the paint.

Miller Kopp had 21 points on 8-of-12 from the field and 5-of-9 from three. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 13 points on 5-of-11 from the field. The rest of the Indiana roster combined for 5-of-33 from the field.

Rutgers came in known for its ability to rebound the ball, rebounding 37.1 percent of its misses on the offensive end. It had 14 offensive rebounds in the first half and 17 for the game. It had a 10-1 advantage in that category midway through the first half.

"We weren't hitting our guys," Jackson-Davis said. "I know Caleb McConnell was crashing the glass hard. They were sending 4-5 guys, almost all their guys to the glass. It's hard. You just have to get a man on a body and I think in that aspect they out-toughed us."

"We just got punched in the mouth to start the game," Miller Kopp said. "Our first shot defense was good but we have to box out. They crashed and got extra possessions... they did a good job of beating us up a bit."

The trend for Indiana over the last few seasons has been the inability to follow up a big win -- like Wednesday night against No. 18 North Carolina -- with another win. The players knew it, the coaches knew it and people around the program knew it. Saturday's game was key for this team. Unfortunately, the same result of recent years prevailed and Indiana goes back to the drawing board.

"More than anything it's a mentality thing," Kopp said. "No one wants to lose but maybe it's what we need early in the season to let everyone know, myself included, that anybody can beat anybody."

"I think it's just how we respond," Jackson-Davis said. "We have Nebraska on Wednesday. We need a good week of practice so we don't compound things."