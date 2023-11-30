BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The year is 2023 and the transfer portal is as ingrained in the world of college sports as it has ever been. The transfer portal isn't even officially open yet -- it opens on Dec. 4 for 29 days -- but that hasn't stopped student athletes from all over the country from announcing their intention to put their names amongst the hundreds of other prospective transfers once the portal opens. After going a disappointing 3-9, Indiana was always going to lose a handful of players to the transfer portal this offseason. After Indiana fired head coach Tom Allen last week, the mass exodus of Hoosiers into the transfer portal began. As of writing this, there are 20 Hoosiers that have publicly expressed their desire to enter the portal. Not every player that enters the transfer portal leaves however. That's why it was so important for Indiana to move quickly in its coaching search. One of if not the first tasks for Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers' new head coach, is to rerecruit Indiana's own players, or at least the one's Cignetti wants to bring back. The caveat is that Cignetti's James Madison still has a bowl game to play this season. Sunday morning, the bowl alliance announced that the Dukes were "officially declared available for selection into a bowl game according to NCAA bylaws of not enough eligible teams." If Cignetti hangs around to coach James Madison in its bowl game -- which hasn't been announced yet, but will surely come in the heart of the fall transfer period -- will that affect his ability to rerecruit Indiana's own transfers? No matter what, with so many Hoosiers planning to enter the transfer portal this offseason, here's a list six of players that need to be Cignetti's top priority to bring back to Bloomington.

Advertisement

Donaven McCulley - Wide Receiver

Monday afternoon, Indiana's No. 1 wide receiver Donaven McCulley announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. McCulley had a breakout junior campaign for Indiana, cementing himself as the Hoosiers' top target in the passing game. The former four-start quarterback turned wide receiver reeled in 48 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns during the 2023 season, all of which led the team. The former Lawrence North High School standout showcased what makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing DBs in the latter half of the Hoosiers' season, utilizing his 6-foot-5 frame to haul in catch after catch in contested situations. Should McCulley elect to return to Bloomington for next season, Indiana's receiving corp would undoubtedly be one of the teams biggest strengths.

Brendan Sorsby - Quarterback

Anytime a team's starting quarterback opts to enter the transfer portal, he immediately becomes one of the biggest priorities to convince to come back. That's certainly the case for redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby who tallied almost 1,600 passing yards, while throwing for 15 touchdowns -- he accounted for four more touchdowns on the ground -- in the Hoosiers' final six games of the season. Despite having to deal with Indiana's quarterback carousel this season, Sorsby graded out as the seventh best QB in the Big Ten this season according to PFF. With all of that being said, the situation with Sorsby gets a little bit complicated with the hiring of Curt Cignetti. At James Madison, Cignetti' quarterback Jordan McCloud threw for 3,400 yards and tallied 40 total touchdowns to just nine interceptions on his way to being named the Sun Belt Player of the Year. Would McCloud, who has one year of eligibility, follow his head coach to Indiana? If so, that may eliminate any chances of Sorsby returning the Bloomington.

Trent Howland - Running Back

Trent Howland started his sophomore season with Indiana with no clear path for consistent carries. After starter Josh Henderson went down with an injury, Howland stepped up, parlaying his solid play as Henderson's fill-in into more consistent playing time as the year went on. Howland rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns this past season. Howland's blend of size, strength and speed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds provided Indiana with a unique weapon in the run game once he began to get more regular carries. During the final six weeks of the season, Howland finished fifth in the Big Ten in yards after contact per carry according to PFF. With Jaylin Lucas -- who's better utilized in the passing game -- and David Holloman -- who has played less than 35 snaps throughout his collegiate career -- the only two backs left on the Indiana roster heading into the 2024 season, getting Howland to recommit to the Hoosiers has to be a high priority for new head coach Curt Cignetti. Howland has two years of eligibility left.

Carter Smith - Left Tackle

Redshirt freshman Carter Smith is one of five offensive lineman that have expressed their intention to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Smith started all 12 games as Indiana's left tackle this past season, protecting the blindsides of Tayven Jackson and Brandon Sorsby, after impressing offensive line coach Bob Bostad during fall camp. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith graded out as one of the top tackles in the Big Ten last season. Offensive line is not an easy position to fill in the transfer portal. It's not common that a team plucks a Big Ten starting caliber left tackle out of the transfer portal. With three years of eligibility remaining, Smith has a lot of college football still in front of him. You have to think Curt Cignetti would love for that to be with the Hoosiers.

Phillip Dunnam/Louis Moore - Defensive Back