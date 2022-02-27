Indiana's three point shooting key part in 84-79 road win at Minnesota

In a game where the Hoosiers desperately needed to win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, Indiana went on the road to defeat Minnesota 84-79.

It was a full forty minuet performance from the Hoosiers and on the offensive end, all things were clicking, especially their shooting from behind the arc.

“When we are defending and we are able to make the long ball, when guys are open, man, we become a pretty good ball club," said Mike Woodson.

"You know we have struggled in that area but tonight we were really good on the offensive end.”