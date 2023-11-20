Indiana's second-unit crucial in win over Louisville
NEW YORK - Through the first four games of the season, Indiana's bench unit struggled to find its rhythm on the offensive end of the floor, averaging just 11.3 points per game as a second-unit. That changed in Indiana's 74-66 win versus Louisville on Monday night, as the Hoosiers' second unit exploded for a season-high 30 points.
One of the many causes of Indiana's early-season struggles has been the lack of consistent offensive production when the starters take a seat on the bench. Indiana's bench had scored just 45 points on the season entering Monday's matchup with Louisville. Against the Cardinals, the Hoosiers' bench was called upon early after a couple of starters found themselves in quick foul trouble, the second-unit answered the call.
Against Louisville, four of Indiana's five-man second-unit scored points, with Gabe Cupps, who didn't attempt a field goal and played a team-low 9 minutes, being the lone exception.
"Our bench was phenomenal tonight," Mike Woodson said postgame. "Everybody that played tonight contributed. That's how we have to play the rest of the way."
Kaleb Banks played a critical role in the win for Indiana down the stretch. Banks played all but four seconds of the last 12:36 for the Hoosiers.
"I had a lot of fun," Banks said with a smile. "I feel like I played my role well, rebounded well and I helped the team win."
The Hampton, Georgia native had four points and only took two shots, but his impact on the defensive end of the floor was massive in his 25 minutes of action. The sophomore forward finished the game with eight rebounds, six on the defensive glass, as well as a three blocks and three steals -- both of which are career-highs.
"Kaleb Banks I thought played extremely well," Woodson said. "That fact that he rebounded, he defended and got a couple of steals, that's making an impact when you come into the ball game. I tip my hat off to him because he's patiently been waiting to play more minutes."
It wasn't just Indiana's head coach that took notice of Banks' impressive performance off the bench.
"(Kaleb Banks) played a huge role off the bench tonight," Xavier Johnson said. "He played good for a guy that hasn't played as much coming into the game. What he did today, I'm really proud of him."
With Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware both battling foul trouble throughout the game, Anthony Walker and Payton Sparks were also pivotal in the Hoosiers' win.
Walker scored nine of his 11 points in the first half as Reneau sat on the bench with two fouls. Sparks had six of his seven points in the second half, when Ware was forced to watch from the sidelines after picking up his fourth foul with 7:55 left in the game.
"Everyone had a good game," Banks said of the second-unit. "As a group, collectively, we brought a lot of energy and I think we really helped the team win."
Indiana needs it's bench unit to provide much more than just energy this season, the Hoosiers need the second-unit to be a strength of the team. When the second-unit takes the floor, the Hoosiers can't afford long scoring droughts. Monday was a glimpse of what the bench unit could be for Indiana moving forward.
