Indiana's second-half offense outmatched by Rutgers in Senior Night loss

Indiana junior Trayce Jackson-Davis played his heart out during Indiana's loss to Rutgers in the final seconds on Senior Night. Still, he had some of it left to give to senior Race Thompson.

"We were trying to pull that one out," Jackson-Davis said after the game. "We were sad for him, and my heart hurts for him. Just playing with him the last few years, that's my brother for life, man, and I can't say enough good things about him."

Jackson-Davis and Thompson made their presence known in the first half. The two forwards scored 22 combined points by halftime, made 6-of-7 free throws and had zero turnovers.

However, Rutgers implemented a successful strategy in the second half and double-teamed Jackson-Davis, forcing him to pass outside to the perimeter instead of going toward the basket. Jackson-Davis only took three shots from the field in the second half and scored just four points.

"They started doubling down a lot more trying to take me out (of) the game," Jackson-Davis said. "We kicked it out (and) didn't make but sometimes that happens. I thought they put a lot more emphasis in the second half on trying to take me away."

The new zone defense effectively eliminated Jackson-Davis and hindered the rest of the roster, who was unable to score enough points in the second half. After trailing 32-25 at halftime, Rutgers outscored Indiana 41-31 in the second half to pull out the late victory.

Senior Xavier Johnson's energetic 10-point performance in the second half wasn't enough to lift the Hoosiers from their second-half collapse, a fate many have witnessed on the road and on Indiana's home turf at Assembly Hall this season.

The transfer made a 3-pointer and stole the ball twice, scoring a tricky off-balance layup and throwing down an emphatic dunk in four consecutive minutes in the second half.

Johnson was the only Hoosier to score double figures in the second half.