Indiana's season lives on, Hoosiers back in the NCAA Tournament
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Hoosiers woke up Monday morning uncertain as to whether or not they'd played their final game of the season.
After falling in back-to-back games on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals to Nebraska, Indiana exited the conference tournament with its chances for an at-large bid into the 2024 NCAA Tournament looking bleak.
"I treated it like it was the end of our season," head coach Jeff Mercer revealed on Monday.
However, early Monday afternoon, the Hoosiers' hopes of a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance came to fruition when it was announced Indiana was heading to the Knoxville Regional.
On Saturday night, following Indiana's Big Ten Tournament defeat, Mercer called this Hoosier squad the "most prepared" team to win a regional that he's ever coached.
Possessing two front line starters in lefty Ty Bothwell and righty Connor Foley, the Hoosiers have a couple of guys that can give them valuable length in a regional setting.
Bothwell and Foley, two guys that are recovering from sickness and a back injury respectively, are just one of the many reasons Mercer believes this Indiana team is such a threat in the NCAA Tournament.
"So, if (Bothwell and Foley) are right," Mercer said, "you've got a bullpen that's done a really good job in the last six weeks. You've got real stuff on the mound that can produce swing and miss stuff with the fastball."
"You've got a defense that when it's locked in and prepared," Mercer continued, "can really go and get it. Offensively, when we're locked in and we follow a game plan, we're one of the better offenses in the country."
The Hoosiers know the Knoxville Regional isn't going to be easy.
Tennessee, the hosts, enters the tournament as the countries No. 1 overall seed. The Volunteers were regular season champions of the SEC and they won the conference tournament over the weekend as well.
Southern Mississippi comes to Knoxville as winners of 40 games this season and as the Sun Belt Tournament champions.
Northern Kentucky, a team Indiana beat back in early March, went 31-14 following the early season loss to the Hoosiers.
At this stage of the season, these teams are all in the tournament for a reason, they're good.
"We're going to have to be very professional," Mercer said. "We're going to have to stick with it, or we're going to get our butt kicked."
Indiana knows it faces an uphill battle next weekend, but it's one the Hoosiers are ready to attack.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board