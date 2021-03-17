On top of the upperclassmen, the youth on the team is equally exciting. Khristian Lander and Jordan Geronimo stick out as the players with the highest ceiling, but Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway, and newcomer Logan Duncomb are all promising as well. Even Jerome Hunter, who showed flashes of greatness last season, likely has much more in the tank.

Despite those two potential losses, Indiana remains a talented team with a balance of experience and potential. Players like Parker Stewart, Race Thompson, Armaan Franklin, and Rob Phinisee make for a solid core of upperclassmen. There is the possibility that Joey Brunk also returns.

In all that future-oriented thought, the present tends to be forgotten. However, for Indiana, the present is just as exciting as the future. We know for certain that Al Durham is entering the transfer portal, and while nothing is official, it would be a surprise for Trayce Jackson-Davis to return to school.

There is a lot of ambiguity revolving around the Indiana basketball program after the dismissal of Archie Miller. A coaching change is an exciting time for fans, who have images of future glory and success in their heads.

When Tom Crean inherited the Indiana basketball team, it was a program ravaged by the wrongdoing of Kelvin Sampson. It is remarkable Crean was able to resurrect the program the way that he did. It got rough towards the end, but that feat alone marks the Crean era as a success.

Archie Miller also inherited a tough situation. The first roster he got wasn’t very talented and Crean ran a style that was almost opposite to Miller’s. Unfortunately, Miller never got his team to play the style he wanted even with the right personnel, which is why we are here today.

Whoever the next coach is in Bloomington will get a roster that has the potential to be a top-five team in the Big Ten even without Trayce Jackson-Davis. If Jackson-Davis were to stay for a coach who could right the ship, the Hoosiers could compete at the top of the Big Ten.

If the sophomore big man leaves, Indiana will have good depth but lack a star. That is not to say a star could not emerge from within the program, but a wise man would not bet on any current Indiana players to make First Team All-Big Ten next season.

The good news for the Hoosiers is the transfer market is wide open this offseason. The COVID-19-prompted rule, which grants a fifth year of eligibility to athletes competing this season, and a one time transfer rule, is going to result in perhaps the most talented transfer class in history. There is a real possibility a new hire could lure a talented grad-transfer, or any transfer, to Bloomington while focusing on building out the youth on the roster.

So much remains to be seen with the Indiana program, but this roster is talented. There are projects in the good sense of the word -- players with promise who just need a sense of direction and teaching. There are proven players with experience who long for a winning season. That, on top of all of Indiana’s other assets, makes this job extremely enticing. They have budding talent -- they just need the right leader.