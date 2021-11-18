Indiana's perseverance leads to close 76-74 win at home

Indiana's 12-point lead at halftime over St. John's was a combination of great offensive production and grit on defense. Tamar Bates led the team with 11 points, and the defense forced nine turnovers.

However, a lingering question remained during halftime. Would the Hoosiers close out the game like they did in their season-opener? Or would the team falter?

In the second half, it appeared as if St. John's would be able to complete the comeback. The Red Storm quickly scored 10 points, cutting IU's 12-point lead to five.

Trayce Jackson-Davis provided reasoning after the game for how St. John's started to close the gap in the second half.

"In the first half, we really took away a lot of their actions," Jackson-Davis said. "We were contesting a lot of their shots, and they weren't getting any good looks. In the second half, we kinda settled in a little bit, and they started getting shots."

Coming into the game, many expected that St. John's would press on defense. Though they didn't press effectively in the first half, the pressure was starting to mount on IU in the second half.

Head coach Mike Woodson discussed after the game how he knew St. John’s was a team that could continuously lay pressure and keep the score close.

"We knew they were gonna make runs," Woodson said. "They can always be in a ballgame based on quick shots that an opponent might take, a turnover, missed free throws like we had."

But despite St. John's multiple scoring runs, the Hoosiers answered with a run of their own.

After the Red Storm tied the game 56-56 and Assembly Hall went relatively quiet, IU took a 63-56 lead and the fans were back on their feet, bringing much-needed energy.

"That crowd, it was electric, honestly," Jackson-Davis said. "Big thanks to them. Last year, we lost a lot of games like that, and we didn't have that crowd."