Indiana's perseverance leads to close 76-74 win at home
Indiana's 12-point lead at halftime over St. John's was a combination of great offensive production and grit on defense. Tamar Bates led the team with 11 points, and the defense forced nine turnovers.
However, a lingering question remained during halftime. Would the Hoosiers close out the game like they did in their season-opener? Or would the team falter?
In the second half, it appeared as if St. John's would be able to complete the comeback. The Red Storm quickly scored 10 points, cutting IU's 12-point lead to five.
Trayce Jackson-Davis provided reasoning after the game for how St. John's started to close the gap in the second half.
"In the first half, we really took away a lot of their actions," Jackson-Davis said. "We were contesting a lot of their shots, and they weren't getting any good looks. In the second half, we kinda settled in a little bit, and they started getting shots."
Coming into the game, many expected that St. John's would press on defense. Though they didn't press effectively in the first half, the pressure was starting to mount on IU in the second half.
Head coach Mike Woodson discussed after the game how he knew St. John’s was a team that could continuously lay pressure and keep the score close.
"We knew they were gonna make runs," Woodson said. "They can always be in a ballgame based on quick shots that an opponent might take, a turnover, missed free throws like we had."
But despite St. John's multiple scoring runs, the Hoosiers answered with a run of their own.
After the Red Storm tied the game 56-56 and Assembly Hall went relatively quiet, IU took a 63-56 lead and the fans were back on their feet, bringing much-needed energy.
"That crowd, it was electric, honestly," Jackson-Davis said. "Big thanks to them. Last year, we lost a lot of games like that, and we didn't have that crowd."
However, IU had trouble defending against Julian Champagnie throughout the game, who finished with 32 points. His two free throws and three-pointer tied the game at 65-65 with around four minutes left.
But Jackson-Davis and Thompson responded by combining for four points shortly after. It allowed enough breathing room before Champagnie hit another 3-pointer to pull St. John's within one point.
Trading scoring runs was the theme of the night as each time St. John's would cut the deficit, IU responded and extended its lead.
Thompson was one of the key players making an impact down the stretch. He scored four points in the last four minutes of the game, notably a jump shot to extend the lead to 75-72 with 25 seconds left.
Thompson spoke after the game about last year's second-half struggles and how this year is different.
"Last year, we struggled closing out games," Thompson said. "Coach Woodson said it's a new year and we [are] not doing that no more.
More specifically, Thompson's determination stems from wanting to defend Assembly Hall.
"It's our home court; we protect our home court at all costs," Thompson said. "We make the plays that need to be made at the end of the game to win the games."
Thompson's words were echoed in St. John's final possession of the game. The defense fought hard to crowd around Champagnie, not allowing him to find a good look to win the game. His shot missed wide, and the Hoosiers persevered for the close 76-74 win.
Back and forth, both teams went, but IU was the team to prevail despite St. John’s numerous attempts to take the lead and win in the second half.
IU improves to 3-0 on the season with the victory and its next game is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21st at 7:30 p.m. against Louisiana-Lafayette in Bloomington.
