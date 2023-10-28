Indiana’s own mistakes pile on for another difficult loss
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – It seemed like Indiana had their chance. The Hoosiers, who’ve struggled offensively all year, were finally putting together a strong performance. The Hoosiers were competing against the No.10 team in the country, Penn State, and were able to hang with them for the majority of the game.
With two minutes left to go, Indiana had tied the game with a 35-yard field goal by Chris Freeman. The game was all tied at 24-24. The thing is, both offensively and defensively, the Hoosiers had played well. Well, enough to scare the hearts of Penn State. Indiana had played well but after a culmination mistakes, they eventually became one big ball errors that gave Indiana yet another loss against the Nittany Lions.
The special teams unit for Indiana has been an issue the entire 2023 season. With six minutes left in the first quarter, Redshirt Sophomore Camden Jordan was lined up to receive a punt on the other side of the field. Penn State punted the ball away and the ball popped out of the hands of Jordan and fell just a few inches in front from Penn State’s attackers.
Indiana had just scored a 90-yard touchdown thanks to DeQuece Carter but that momentum quickly left after the costly turnover. Penn State would retake the ball at the Indiana 32-yard line and go on to put a seven-play drive to tie the game at seven a piece. This mistake came after Indiana made the change to put Jordan out on the field instead of sophomore Jaylin Lucas.
The issues on special teams have haunted the Hoosiers the entire season. Something that they can't seem to fight off. It has been a constant issue and it came back to hurt them in a game full of self-inflicted wounds.
“We dropped the punt so we made a switch,” Head Coach Tom Allen said. “We got to catch punts. We had a couple of penalties that can't happen…To me, we have to continue to work on that and find every advantage we can get to find a way to finish and win that game.”
Anytime Indiana would take a step forward, they followed up by taking three steps back. That's been a common theme this season. Turnovers also hurt the Hoosiers once again finishing with two on the day. Indiana would look to get a few points just before the end of the half with 2:09 minutes to work with. The Hoosiers had their ball at their own 35-yard line to start the drive. Three plays later, Brendan Sorsby would drop back and immediately be rushed by multiple defenders. Sorsby with awkward momentum threw the ball downfield with hopes of finding Donaven McCulley on the other end. Penn State’s Jaylen Reed cut in front of the receiver and snatched the ball away.
Penn State would march downfield and end up getting within field goal range. The end of the drive resulted in three more points for the Nittany Lions to take into halftime.
Each time Indiana made a mistake, Penn State capitalized on the situation, saving themselves each time. The Hoosiers had been in a position to take command of the game but they continued shoot themselves in the foot.
“Yeah, I feel like you we definitely hurt ourselves, you know, without question,” Allen said. “You gotta catch the punts. We work on that stuff all the time and that’s costly for sure. A couple of the self-inflicted wounds early I thought hurt us and put us behind the chains a little bit. You know, throwing the pick then that’s hard for us. There's no question we played well enough to win the game. We just didn't finish to get the win in the last three minutes.”
This has been a common theme the entire season. Whether it’s on special teams or on offense, Indiana’s mistakes have pushed them back in moments where they should be moving forward.
It’s been a trend all year but in this game, it showed on multiple levels. The No.10 Penn State Nittany Lions were 31-point favorites but they didn’t play anywhere near that level. Indiana played well enough to win. They came into a tough environment and played arguably some of their football this season.
Linebacker Aaron Casey said after the game that Coach Allen told the team this was their best game of the year, yet they’ll go home winless.
Indiana’s suffered self-inflicted wounds all season long. The Hoosiers have been so close yet so far at the same time. The team is now entering its “playoff mentality” as they drop to 2-6 hoping to save the rest of the season. Whatever is the root of these problems, Indiana can’t afford to keep making these mistakes.
