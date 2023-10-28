UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – It seemed like Indiana had their chance. The Hoosiers, who’ve struggled offensively all year, were finally putting together a strong performance. The Hoosiers were competing against the No.10 team in the country, Penn State, and were able to hang with them for the majority of the game.

With two minutes left to go, Indiana had tied the game with a 35-yard field goal by Chris Freeman. The game was all tied at 24-24. The thing is, both offensively and defensively, the Hoosiers had played well. Well, enough to scare the hearts of Penn State. Indiana had played well but after a culmination mistakes, they eventually became one big ball errors that gave Indiana yet another loss against the Nittany Lions.

The special teams unit for Indiana has been an issue the entire 2023 season. With six minutes left in the first quarter, Redshirt Sophomore Camden Jordan was lined up to receive a punt on the other side of the field. Penn State punted the ball away and the ball popped out of the hands of Jordan and fell just a few inches in front from Penn State’s attackers.

Indiana had just scored a 90-yard touchdown thanks to DeQuece Carter but that momentum quickly left after the costly turnover. Penn State would retake the ball at the Indiana 32-yard line and go on to put a seven-play drive to tie the game at seven a piece. This mistake came after Indiana made the change to put Jordan out on the field instead of sophomore Jaylin Lucas.

The issues on special teams have haunted the Hoosiers the entire season. Something that they can't seem to fight off. It has been a constant issue and it came back to hurt them in a game full of self-inflicted wounds.

“We dropped the punt so we made a switch,” Head Coach Tom Allen said. “We got to catch punts. We had a couple of penalties that can't happen…To me, we have to continue to work on that and find every advantage we can get to find a way to finish and win that game.”