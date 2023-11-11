Indiana's offense did its job at Illinois but the defense threw it all away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- — It was their best offensive performance of the season. It had also been Brendan Sorsby’s best game of the year, yet Indiana is walking away with its most disappointing finish of 2023. The Hoosiers fell to Illinois 48-45 in a crushing overtime loss and now the Hoosiers will go another season without a bowl appearance. Indiana looked like two different teams. On one end, they looked like an offensive unit that is on the rise with a quarterback who's played very well into his role lately and is on the come up. On the other end, Indiana looked like a team that had no idea what was going on the field.
Indiana’s offense had a great game giving the Hoosiers several opportunities. The Hoosiers finished with 48 points, the most they’ve scored all season and played exactly how you wanted them to play. The offense was clicking but it couldn't overcome what was going on when they came off the field.
Initially things didn't look good but Indiana kept fighting. The Hoosiers had an uneventful first two drives both resulting in three and outs but things started clicking for the Hoosiers. The following four drives resulted in touchdowns for Indiana. The first two quarters had Indiana’s sideline feeling great about themselves as they held on to a 27-12 lead with five minutes to go in the first half but that quickly disappeared into thin air.
Indiana’s offensive performance was boosted by their own tough gritty quarterback. Sorsby has improved as the weeks have gone by and ever since Indiana gave him the reins to this team. With the defense playing at such an unforgiving level, Sorsby was one of the few factors that kept Indiana alive against Illinois.
Sorsby finished with 289 yards, the most he’s had this season, and three passing touchdowns. Alongside those three touchdown passes, he also ran into the end zone two other times to finish with five touchdowns against the Illini. Sorsby had his best game on the ground and one of his best games through the air. It was his best performance of the season and he gave them a chance to keep their season alive.
“Brendan Sorsby showed the type of special player he can be,” said Head Coach Tom Allen.
Indiana’s offense started off very slow to start the 2023 season but after an offensive coordinator change and a full commitment to Sorsby as the starter, Indiana’s offense has taken big steps forward in the past few weeks.
Ever since the game against Penn State, Indiana’s offense has continued to show small signs of what they can become. This game was the culmination of the past few weeks being better offensively. This game showed the potential this offense has with all the talent they possess but the defense struggled. Even with the best offensive performance of the season, Indiana walked away with another conference loss.
“We worked really hard to get our offense on track and made a lot of adjustments," Allen said. "Coach Carey did a great job with that unit to produce that amount of points. The defense has to step up and do their job. Call it what it is. The defense let this team down today.”
The offense played great. Donaven McCulley once again came out with a career day while E.J. Williams supported the Hoosiers with four strong catches. Trent Howland came and played into his role with Josh Henderson at his side. Sorsby and the rest of the offense played great but Indiana let that performance slip away because of the miscommunication on defense. It’s hard to watch your quarterback go out and play the way that he did and then turn around and put on a crushing defensive performance.
Even on a day when Indiana was good, they still found a way to be equally as bad.
