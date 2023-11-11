CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- — It was their best offensive performance of the season. It had also been Brendan Sorsby’s best game of the year, yet Indiana is walking away with its most disappointing finish of 2023. The Hoosiers fell to Illinois 48-45 in a crushing overtime loss and now the Hoosiers will go another season without a bowl appearance. Indiana looked like two different teams. On one end, they looked like an offensive unit that is on the rise with a quarterback who's played very well into his role lately and is on the come up. On the other end, Indiana looked like a team that had no idea what was going on the field.

Indiana’s offense had a great game giving the Hoosiers several opportunities. The Hoosiers finished with 48 points, the most they’ve scored all season and played exactly how you wanted them to play. The offense was clicking but it couldn't overcome what was going on when they came off the field.

Initially things didn't look good but Indiana kept fighting. The Hoosiers had an uneventful first two drives both resulting in three and outs but things started clicking for the Hoosiers. The following four drives resulted in touchdowns for Indiana. The first two quarters had Indiana’s sideline feeling great about themselves as they held on to a 27-12 lead with five minutes to go in the first half but that quickly disappeared into thin air.

Indiana’s offensive performance was boosted by their own tough gritty quarterback. Sorsby has improved as the weeks have gone by and ever since Indiana gave him the reins to this team. With the defense playing at such an unforgiving level, Sorsby was one of the few factors that kept Indiana alive against Illinois.

Sorsby finished with 289 yards, the most he’s had this season, and three passing touchdowns. Alongside those three touchdown passes, he also ran into the end zone two other times to finish with five touchdowns against the Illini. Sorsby had his best game on the ground and one of his best games through the air. It was his best performance of the season and he gave them a chance to keep their season alive.

“Brendan Sorsby showed the type of special player he can be,” said Head Coach Tom Allen.