It might as well of just been the two of them in the arena. Iowa had extended its first-half lead to 43-26. Mike Woodson asked for a timeout after Indiana guard Trey Galloway crossed the timeline. Woodson extended his arm and pointer finger directly at his freshman point guard, Jalen Hood-Schifino, as he paced towards the huddle with 4:19 of the first 20 minutes remaining. Hood-Schifino had been beaten badly, consistently, by Iowa guard Tony Perkins. The Hawkeyes would run the same play in back-to-back possessions seeing #1 for the Hoosiers falling behind and giving up an easy layup.

Next possession he hit a mid-range jumper out of the timeout. Two possessions later he would hit another. 43-30, Hawkeyes. The climb back into the game had begun. In the ensuing possession, another jumper converted. Schifino was on a 6-2 run by himself after being called out by Woodson. Two possessions later, Trayce Jackson-Davis would find Schifino in transition. A reverse layup would sit on the rim for a second, but ultimately decide to trickle in. Schifino had spearheaded a 10-4 run to close out the half, and Iowa took a 47-36 lead into the locker room.

As far as stringing together offense, that run would prove to be the only converted effort the Hoosiers would make to close the gap. Schifino wouldn't score again for the remainder of the game, but Jackson-Davis would compile 26 points, leading Indiana by a wide margin. The Hoosiers put some semblance of momentum together coming out of the half, they were able to force a couple of turnovers including tipping an Iowa inbound pass off a Hawkeye player and seeing Indiana takeover under their own basket. However, Miller Kopp would bounce the ball off Race Thompson and it would dribble out of bounds. Momentum? Gone. Energy in the arena? Gone. For the next 19 minutes, it was a patient waiting for the last buzzer to sound so Indiana could lick their wounds. "Not real happy, you know what I mean, we just left our game in West Lafayette, you know, and it's just unacceptable the way we played tonight," Woodson said postgame. "You know, I apologize to our fans. You know, I'm the coach. I've got to get them ready to play, and that was a bulls**t performance tonight."

It's very rare that you see Woodson flustered in a press conference. His ability to shake off losses in the ten minutes between the buzzer sounding and when he talks to the media is commendable. I can only think of a few occasions where he showed real, visible frustration. Earlier this year at Iowa, at Rutgers this season, and he had some words about the officiating following Indiana's loss at Michigan State last season. Tuesday night, he was angry. Holding back was not exactly in the cards for the second-year head coach. Can you blame him? "How about playing some defense? That will help, which was nonexistent tonight."