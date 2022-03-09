Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes facing 'do or die' scenario vs Michigan

The regular season has come and gone and we are heading full steam towards the post-season and Indiana will get its first taste of that when playing Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament this Thursday.

Indiana, who is firmly sitting in bubble territory, still has all the opportunity in the world to get on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bracket before selection Sunday.

However, with the red hot Michigan Wolverines as their first opponent and a potential meeting with Illinois, who holds a share of the Big Ten Regular Season Championship, the Hoosiers will face arguably the toughest road to the NCAA Tournament a team can face.

This week is truly a "do or die" scenario for Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes.

"We know what's at stake," Miller Kopp said after the Purdue game. "We have to win, that's what it is. But going into the Big Ten Tournament, we've shown we can beat any team in the country and in the Big Ten... we believe we can beat any team going into the tournament and we are coming in hungry."