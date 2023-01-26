"We wanted to be aggressive, we wanted to show poise," Moren said. "We did both of those two things."

Having leadership from a Grace Berger or a Chloe Moore-McNeil is critical in those moments, Moren says. Although freshman phenom Yarden Garzon is as advanced a freshman you'll find, you can't place a value on veteran leadership in heightened moments of intensity.

Not for this Indiana group though, whose core of veteran talent and influx of youth production led the sixth-ranked Hoosiers over the Buckeyes 78-65 on Thursday night.

A run of that magnitude is improbable enough. But to do it against the second-ranked team in the entire country? That's almost unheard of.

Indiana had just rattled off a 23-3 run, capped off by two straight transition buckets off of steals. Teri Moren's Hoosiers had just flipped the script and suddenly found themselves ahead by 14, a lead they would never squander.

The shear sound of a record crowd inside Assembly Hall was at its deafening point as the visiting Ohio State Buckeyes called timeout on the floor with 1:42 remaining in the third quarter.

Indiana knew the Buckeyes would throw a counterpunch, responding quickly by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter. In that moment, the Hoosiers stayed true to themselves, righted the ship and kept the Buckeyes at arm's reach.

"We really challenged our kids to keep doing what they were doing," Moren continued. The Hoosiers took that challenge in stride.

"That's the maturity of this group. I keep talking about it, but there's a maturity level to this group that in those types of games when it's tight, they understand the flow and rhythm. They understand what's needed in those moments. Give our guys credit for their cool, calm demeanor when Ohio State tried to make a run," Moren said.

It's an act that's tough to balance. How do you reel in your group when the pace starts to switch? When do you let them run freely? Mature groups can often work their way out of a tough situation, but how do you keep them from looking too far ahead to the future?

It's one thing to have expectations preseason, but it's another thing to live up to them. As the Hoosiers have done that, they've planted themselves in a position where they're a legitimate threat to a national title. And why shouldn't they believe it?

They've accumulated six top-25 victories this season, and are possibly a healthy Grace Berger away from being undefeated through 20 games. Moren admits the potential is there, but what do you do to maintain a game-by-game focus when more people are starting to pencil you in for a deep tournament run?

"When it comes to game-planning and being between the lines," Moren says, "they're uber-competitive." Citing having the best staff in the nation for preparation, Moren says it's just as much about skill development with the players as well.

"They're doing extra, always before practice, after practice. There's a real commitment to being better. For us, if you want more, you have to care more. This is what we see every day from our group," Moren said.

Perhaps that word -- care -- symbolizes this Indiana team better than any other word or phrase could. No one player takes the credit, no one player cares about their individual stat line.

They play as a unit, one that's balanced and cohesive. They can flip the switch on anyone and are more than happy to do so. They've got confidence that the whole is greater than the sum of their parts and they know when it's time to put the anchor down.

They knew on Thursday night. They've known it all season. That's just the makeup of this Hoosier team.

"I've had a lot of really, really good teams," Moren said, the freshly-recognized all-time winningest coach in Indiana women's basketball history. "In my nine years I've been here, I don't know that I've had a more mature team and a team that when it's go time, they answer the bell."

"They don't panic. They don't blink."