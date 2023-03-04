The slump seemed to be over. Indiana led by 24 points near the end of the second half. The same dominant team the country had seen through the 2022-2023 season was back. Ohio State began the charge back in the third quarter, while the Hoosiers tried their best to keep the Buckeyes at arm's length. Despite Taylor Thierry leading Ohio State to within four points near the end of the third, Indiana would take a 10-point lead into the final period. It was clear, Ohio State was not out of it. The Buckeyes had the momentum and Indiana was in danger of losing their second game in three contests. The Hoosiers inability to break the press Ohio State threw at them would lead to that very outcome. "So the message was to erase the score," Indiana head coach Teri Moren told reporters after Saturday afternoon's loss. "We knew that the press was going to come out, and that's on me. It's not on these kids. We just didn't handle ourselves the way we needed to."

Moren took a lot of the responsibility for the Hoosiers' third loss of the season. Luckily, it doesn't sound as if Indiana will be knocked off track to claim a one-seed in the NCAA tournament despite the recent slide. "Maybe I should have called an earlier timeout just to make sure that they had confidence and instill composure and poise into them and give them good juice," Moren said. "As I said to them, that's on me. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well in the second half. That's on me." Mackenzie Holmes and Chloe Moore-McNeil were rather limited by the Buckeye's defense with the Hoosiers national player of the year candidate only scoring 12 points, and their guard who racked up 19 Friday afternoon was held to only six. Moren was transparent after the game saying Holmes was not at full strength for Saturday's game. "I think you could tell by the way she was getting up and down the floor that wasn't a healthy Mackenzie Holmes out there today," Moren said. "We knew they were going to the full front. We knew they were going to be physical with her. They understand that she's a big part of what we do offensively. Kevin's a great coach, has a great staff, and they tried to take, obviously, her away from us as much as they could."

The uncertainty creeping up on this team couldn't be coming at a worse time. The full season's worth of dominance seems to be going by the wayside, as what they were building up to looks like it's becoming an uncertainty. Indiana's head coach addressed the Hoosiers' postseason struggles and downplayed this most recent slide. "This is a team that's won 27 games," Moren said. "We have three hiccups. They've had a great year." "The media judges us on a lot of things. That's fair, that's what their jobs are. The kids have always had a resiliency about them, they've always had a bounce-back ability. This is not a group that likes losing, so they will use it as motivation without question."