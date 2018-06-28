The accolades keep coming for Lilly King.

IU's swimming star was named the 2017-18 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year, repeating winning the same honor from the year before.

Last year, she was the first swimmer in school history to earn the award.

She captured the NCAA Championship in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke for the third year in a row, collecting a total of four All-America accolades in 2018 - she also won four Big Ten titles via the 100/200 breaststroke, the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard medley relay.

King captured the attention of the world when she won 2016 Olympic gold medals for Team USA in the 100 breaststroke and 4x100 medley relay. She currently holds the world record in the 100 breaststroke.

“Lilly has, in just three years, cemented herself as one of the best female athlete in Indiana University history,” Indiana head swimming coach Ray Looze told SwimmingWorldMagazine. “It’s hard to believe she has yet another year remaining to achieve even more.

"We are so fortunate to have her come into our lives. She is a true pleasure to coach every day.”

She's the first female in school history to win the award, and the sixth Hoosier overall.

