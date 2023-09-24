“Offense was really, really out of sync and really, really performed poorly, but found a way to win,” Head coach Tom Allen said.

Indiana’s wideouts had three separate dropped passes that could've resulted in big plays and the running backs never settled to make an impact, rushing for just under 100 yards. Wherever you look, Indiana had another tough week.

From the start, Indiana didn’t look good. The defense was a small sliver of what they had been in weeks before and Akron began to take advantage. The offense didn’t help out any either. The offensive line had been one of the most improved units up till this point but they struggled to protect Tayven Jackson. Jackson clearly had an off night and he looked like an inexperienced college quarterback.

This was Indiana’s last non-conference game of the year. A game that was supposed to be a breeze in order to get ready for the rest of the Big Ten. Indiana paid Akron 1.2 million dollars for their game on Saturday.

The Zips came into Bloomington and almost pulled off a shocker playing up to Indiana level the entire night. Akron was a 32-yard field goal away from walking away with the upset win but Indiana was able to pull through in extra time. Although the game had some eventful final moments, the Hoosiers were far from happy with their performance.

BLOOMINGTON –It wasn't pretty. It was actually quite ugly but the Hoosiers got it done. Indiana survived against Akron 29-27 in a game that saw four overtimes to determine the winner.

Indiana’s defense was able to, once again, pull this team out of a hole for another win but that is no excuse to sugarcoat Indiana’s performance. It was clear that this team wasn't ready to play four full quarters of football. Boo’s funneled down from the stadium throughout the entire game because Indiana simply wasn't ready. Indiana looked lifeless and at the end of the day, they almost didn’t come alive.

Allen didn’t hide the fact that his team was distracted. In fact, he basically admitted that the team simply overlooked their opponent. Indiana won the game but in more ways than one, the Hoosiers didn’t deserve to be the victors.

“Obviously, didn't prepare poorly this week, but, at the same time, did have to remind them in an emotional way on Thursday about who this team is and who they can be and don't look at their record and other things and things of the past,” Allen said. “I knew just from watching film how hard they were going to play and how much talent they had at key positions. But thought got their attention from that, but, obviously, not to the extent we needed to. So, obviously, need to look at that and make some changes”

After the game, the players expressed the same opinion. Indiana defensive back Louis Moore said the same thing. Jackson after the game came into the Indiana weight room letting out a big sigh and stated the same thing Moore and Allen stated just moments before, that the team was never focused.

“I felt like it carried into the game (lack of focus) for some plays in the game,” Moore said. “I would say that I was one of them.

The Hoosiers overlooked their opponent and almost paid the ultimate price. Indiana should have relatively high spirits heading into Maryland next week but now they have to take a step back and ask themselves several important questions. Allen talked about how this team might have to change . Whether it be moving around a few players on the field or maybe even change a few of their offensive schemes, Allen has to find out a way to fix the ongoing issues. Whatever it may be, change needs to happen.

Indiana got the win but are there really any positives?. The Hoosiers are getting ready to go into their most important part of their schedule and take on Big Ten opponents week in and week out. If they continue to perform to this level, Indiana might be en route to a troubling 2023.