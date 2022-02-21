Indiana's inability to finish once again costs them a much needed win

At 2:47 mark in the second half and with a lead of 63-59, it felt like Indiana was going to find a way to get the most desperate win of the season.

The only thing Indiana had to do that last 2:47 was finish. The Hoosiers just simply could not do that.

The next thing you know, Indiana and Ohio State are heading to overtime and the Hoosiers just simply collapsed, which led to Ohio State winning 80-69.

"I thought we competed well enough to win the game," said Head Coach Mike Woodson.