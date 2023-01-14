Indiana’s Fiery Second-half Gets Them Back on Track
Starting the game with a combined eight points in the first ten minutes isn't the ideal start for college basketball team but Indiana managed to make it work in their favor. A shockingly slow start to the game prompted Indiana to come out firing in the second half, leading them to a comfortable win over Wisconsin. Whatever Mike Woodson said at halftime seemed to work as Indiana outscored Wisconsin 42-25 in the second half on route to the victory.
The first half wasn't pretty, Indiana was up 21-20 at the half but neither team showed a solid offensive performance. The Hoosiers missed all five threes that they attempted and finished 10-33 from the field. Nobody on either side had more than six points, so moving forward both Indiana and Wisconsin had to fight for every single score.
From the jump, it looked like a brand new Indiana team. Energized, they came out looking to put Wisconsin away and they did exactly that in the first couple of minutes. A 12-0 run started the half as the Hoosiers made their first six consecutive baskets.
A big reason for the second-half success was Jalen Hood-Schifino. The freshman guard scored 12 of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes shooting 6-8 from the field. After his performance against Penn State, it was equally a much-needed bounce-back game for him as well as his team.
“He's a little ahead of the game in terms of, he's not your typical freshman,” Woodson said. “He plays like he's been in college a few years. You know, that's a sign of the fact that he's gifted, and he's been blessed with the talent, and he works. He puts himself in that position to be good.
Jordan Geronimo also had a stellar performance in the second half as well, leading to earning him a double-double. Eight rebounds in the second half alongside six points gave a boost of energy which saw the Hoosiers build to a game-high 21-point lead. It was clear that Geronimo adds a new sense of life to the team, something that we've only seen glimpses of before but Woodson knew that he played much more like the true Geronimo.
“I thought he played so within himself tonight,” Woodson said. “It wasn't even funny. He did a lot of good things defensively. He rebounded the ball. He finished around the rim and we're going to need that."
Although it's weird to say this in the second week of January, today's game was a must-win for Indiana. They were able to pull it all together using defense and a hot start to the second half. Losing three straight in the fashion that they did left a bad impression on the fanbase, so the team responded in the exact way that they needed. They snapped a three game losing streak ahead of their four day break, but for now Indiana seems to keep their head a float for the time being.
