Trayce Jackson-Davis has been phenomenal all year long, but right by his side has been a freshman point guard from Pittsburgh, PA. Saturday night was another prime example of their chemistry-filled style of basketball. Indiana’s roster was in a weakened position going into Ann Harbor, Race Thompson was ruled out for precautionary reasons moments before tip and the Hoosiers are still without a fully healthy Jordan Geronimo. Indiana only played seven total players resulting in a full 40 minute performance from their All-American forward. Multiple times this season, Indiana has had to rely solely on both Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino to push them through tough Big Ten games. Michigan was no exception. The two players combined for 49 of Indiana’s 62 points with the next leading scorers being Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo who had just four points each. Regardless of the workload, the pair of Indiana stars still found a way to reel in a closely-contested road game.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

“Our chemistry is very high,” Jackson-Davis said. “I just think that we read off each other and just going through this season, practicing, and getting game experience has really helped us.” Both players are right behind each other as the leading scorers for the team and it's not close. Jackson-Davis has scored 444 points this season with Hood-Schifino a distant second behind him with 277. They’ve carried the offensive weight for the Hoosiers ever since Johnson went down with his injury, but in that time they have developed into a fierce dynamic pair.

