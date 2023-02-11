Indiana's dynamic duo carries them to gritty Big Ten road victory
Trayce Jackson-Davis has been phenomenal all year long, but right by his side has been a freshman point guard from Pittsburgh, PA. Saturday night was another prime example of their chemistry-filled style of basketball.
Indiana’s roster was in a weakened position going into Ann Harbor, Race Thompson was ruled out for precautionary reasons moments before tip and the Hoosiers are still without a fully healthy Jordan Geronimo. Indiana only played seven total players resulting in a full 40 minute performance from their All-American forward.
Multiple times this season, Indiana has had to rely solely on both Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino to push them through tough Big Ten games.
Michigan was no exception.
The two players combined for 49 of Indiana’s 62 points with the next leading scorers being Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo who had just four points each. Regardless of the workload, the pair of Indiana stars still found a way to reel in a closely-contested road game.
“Our chemistry is very high,” Jackson-Davis said. “I just think that we read off each other and just going through this season, practicing, and getting game experience has really helped us.”
Both players are right behind each other as the leading scorers for the team and it's not close. Jackson-Davis has scored 444 points this season with Hood-Schifino a distant second behind him with 277.
They’ve carried the offensive weight for the Hoosiers ever since Johnson went down with his injury, but in that time they have developed into a fierce dynamic pair.
When they are on the same page, they have proven to be nearly unstoppable. Their game has evolved into what any team or coach would want. A physical forward matched with a skillful guard that can feed him the ball. It's evident how great these two are when you watch Indiana basketball but according to Jackson-Davis, they are up with the best in the nation.
“He’s a super-talented player,” Jackson-Davis said. “Probably one of the best guards I've ever played with. I feel like me and him are one of the best duos in the country, honestly. I wouldn't want him on any other team and he’s my guy.”
They've somehow emulated the chemistry that Xavier Johnson and Jackson-Davis had developed. It's a testament to Jackson-Davis's flexibility and Hood-Schifino's talent as a ball handler, an unselfish player.
The game was your typical hard-fought Big Ten matchup. We’ve seen it several times before and we will probably see it again, a game where both Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino carry the team offensively. Most basketball teams wouldn't want to have just two main scorers but when you have one of the most talented freshmen in the country and an All-American to catch his passes, it works out pretty well.
