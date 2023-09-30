COLLEGE PARK, Md. – A week ago, Indiana's win over Akron felt like a loss. A weekend later, the Hoosiers' 27-point loss to Maryland feels like multiple. The Hoosiers were boat raced in a contest that was never close on Saturday, Maryland finally letting off the gas when up 34 points in the fourth quarter. The Hoosiers were again undisciplined, offered little resistance to their opposition and were rightfully embarrassed. Indiana never cleaned up the mistakes that they made against poorer teams, and the Terrapins took complete advantage – and then some. As the Indiana sideline trudged their way through the motions of postgame handshakes and into the opponent's locker room, the Hoosiers officially entered the bye week. In year seven of the Tom Allen era, it feels as if it couldn't have come any sooner. Evaluation and soul-searching is on the way. "We'll use this bye week to make a lot of evaluations," Allen said. "We gotta find a way to get better."

Indiana head coach Tom Allen mans the sidelines for Indiana's week five matchup versus the Maryland Terrapins. (Tommy Gilligan, USA Today)

Allen wouldn't say how drastic those evaluations would be, however. Instead, the Hoosier head coach credited the faults against the Terrapins to not carrying out their game plan in the way it was intended. "I think tonight, we needed to execute the calls better from what I saw," Allen said. "There was a lot of receivers open, a lot of opportunities to make proper reads and didn't do that… tonight's game was execution to me." Yet, taking his own offensive coordinator's comments into consideration earlier in the week, the overall message comes off differently from Walt Bell as it did from Allen Saturday night. “I think sometimes the word execution can be a word that gets used to kind of pass the buck to the guys that are actually on the field,” Bell said, “and that’s never the case.” By that logic, it becomes the responsibility of the coaching staff to ensure that those breakdowns don't happen on game day and that plays are maximized the way they're designed to be. MORE: Indiana's offense, in search of rhythm and answers, has an identity crisis Defensively, the Hoosiers surrendered 400-plus yards of offense for the third consecutive outing – the fourth such time a stretch has occurred during the Allen tenure. Offensively, the Hoosiers did nothing to shake the struggles that the offense has now displayed for weeks. Worrying trends have become the new normal, and playing to a standard is hard to justify when the so-called standard keeps tunneling lower. Whatever definition of "execution" Allen, Bell or others have, Indiana isn't meeting the mark on either side of the ball. Allen believes that his football team has the chance to be better, but it's up to Indiana to actually follow through in doing so. "We got to do it, no mater what I say or think," Allen said Saturday night. "We've got to use this time to really improve and make changes at certain positions – whatever it takes to be able to get our guys in position to execute those plays and win football games in this conference. "We definitely played one of the top teams in the Big Ten, but at the same time we didn't play good enough."

Indiana's Trey Walker is tackled during Indiana's game versus Maryland in week five.