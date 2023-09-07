BLOOMINGTON - This past offseason, Tom Allen cannonballed into the deep end of the transfer portal pool to overhaul his roster. Allen convinced 24 guys to call Bloomington their new home. 16 of those 24 incoming transfers were brought in on the defensive side of the ball, where Allen lost a lot of talent from last year's team. In Indiana's season opener, 11 of those 16 new defensive transfers made their Hoosier debuts. Here's some of the key transfers that stuck out defensively in Indiana's week one loss to Ohio State.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Indiana's Andre Carter tackles Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown during the first half on Saturday versus Ohio State. (Indiana Athletics) (Indiana Athletics)

There were lots of positives to take away from the play of Indiana's defensive line after week one. Despite the lopsided scoreline, the Hoosiers held there own in the trenches on the defensive side of things, holding a high powered Ohio State run game that averaged over five yards per carry last season to under that mark on Saturday. That success in the trenches can be credited in large part to Western Michigan transfer Andre Carter. Carter's name was thrown out a lot by the Indiana coaching staff this fall as he made his presence felt during fall camp. He finished his Hoosier debut with four tackles, including two for a loss. "I thought Andre Carter was extremely disruptive," Allen said Monday. "He'll only get better as he learns our system more and continues to trust playing within it and the different things we have him do." Carter drew similar praise from his co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri who said it looked like Carter belonged out there. Matched up against four and five-star recruits on the Buckeye's offensive line, Carter more than held his own in his Power Five debut. Texas Tech transfer Philip Blidi and Texas A&M transfer Marcus Burris also made their Hoosier debuts on Saturday, where both recorded one tackle each. Blidi was a consistent clog in the Ohio State run game throughout the game, being described as "disruptive" by Allen. For the Hoosiers defensively, it all starts up front. Guerrieri understands the importance of defensive line play in the Big Ten. Despite the week one loss, the Indiana defensive that is led by transfers, showed promise.

LINEBACKER

Indiana's Jacob Mangum-Farrar tackles Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum in the second half on Saturday versus Ohio State. (Michael Claycamp, Indiana Daily Student) (Michael Claycamp -- Indiana Daily Student)

A few transfer linebackers also made important contributions on Saturday. Stanford transfer Jacob Mangum-Farrar started alongside Indiana's defensive leader Aaron Casey at the inside linebacker spot. Mangum-Farrar showed off his versatility on Saturday, impressing in both the run game -- with five tackles -- and the passing game -- with two pass breakups. Despite his undersized frame, West Virginia transfer Lanell Carr made made a sizable impact in Saturday's loss too. The 6-foot-1, 240 pound linebacker tallied three tackles in his Indiana debut. "Lanell Carr, I thought he played real physical," Allen said. "(He's) not a big guy but, but he's very athletic." Joshua Randolph came over from Austin Peay and didn't record a tackle against the Buckeyes. However, he did record a pass breakup, showing off his ability to cover tight ends and running backs in pass coverage. Oregon transfer Anthony Jones was the other transfer that made his Hoosier debut against the Buckeyes. Although he didn't find his way into the box score, Jones did find his way onto his head coaches radar. "A guy like Anthony Jones, he gives us a lot of flexibility," Allen said. "A lot of times you watch him play in space, he plays like a linebacker. But he has the ability, you know at 260 pounds, to rush the pass or stop the run in the box and take on offensive tackles and big tight ends." It's that flexibility that will earn Jones continued playing time as the season pushes forward.

SECONDARY

Indiana's Nic Toomer defends Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming in he first half on Saturday versus Ohio State. (Jeremy Hogan, The Bloomingtonian) (Jeremy Hogan, The Bloomingtonian)