Archie Miller’s coaching style put a dampener on what his players could be. Woodson’s style of basketball offers more freedom, and players will be able to become who they have always meant to be. Combine the new style of play with a full offseason of development, and Indiana’s roster starts to look scary.

Trayce Jackson-Davis returns as the favorite to win Big Ten Player of the Year and is joined by all but two of last season’s impact players. Additionally, Woodson mined the transfer portal and recruiting trail to bring in even more talent.

Indiana is facing an uncommon and happy dilemma under first-year head coach Mike Woodson. Woodson has brought a sudden influx of talent to Bloomington the likes of Hoosier fans have not seen in close to a decade.

Third and finally, there are the unproven but promising players. Khristian Lander, Tamar Bates, Jordan Geronimo, Logan Duncomb, and Anthony Leal all have the potential to have great college careers but are either mostly or entirely unproven. Lander, Bates, and Geronimo are especially gifted and could become elite players or prospects with the right development.

The second tier of players on the roster have some experience but still have more to prove. The guys in this category are Trey Galloway and Jerome Hunter. Hunter was a consistent rotation player last season for the Hoosiers and showed flashes of great shot-making ability. He is also a former four-star recruit who fits Woodson’s style of play perfectly. Galloway was a starter at the beginning of last season before dealing with injuries.

There are three categories of players on the Hoosier roster. Rob Phinisee, Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson, Parker Stewart, and Miller Kopp will be the established veterans for the team alongside Jackson-Davis. Each player has proven they can play at a high level against the toughest competition in the country. The value of experience cannot be understated. Five-star talent is great, but experience trumps talent in college basketball time and time again.

Put everything together, and Indiana has one of the deepest rosters in the country. The combination of experience and talent is an incredible achievement for Woodson in his first offseason as head coach.

However, a simple mathematical calculation will bring up a problem. There are a total of 200 minutes to divvy out during a game, which is not nearly enough to share amongst 12 players. Multiple players will have to be willing to sacrifice their playing time to be a part of this team.

There are so many questions heading into next season. Will an uber-talented player like Lander or Bates develop into a must-play guy? Fans forget that Lander was a consensus five-star recruit before reclassifying, and Bates may earn five-star status in the upcoming Rivals rankings.

Will more experienced players like Galloway and Hunter force the younger players to sit on the bench and pay their dues before getting a real chance to shine? Galloway has to add a lot of skill to his game, but he showed that he can impact winning when healthy. Hunter may thrive in this new offensive system in a way he could not under Miller.

These are the questions that arise after pondering IU’s personnel group. I’m not here to speculate what the rotation is going to look like next season. That will be determined through an intense offseason of development and competition in practice. Factor in the shift in the style of play, and the rotation becomes nearly impossible to predict.

No matter what the rotation is, there will have to be sacrifice. Egos will get trampled, and patience will be encouraged. Former starters and five-star recruits may be fighting to get off the bench.

The good news is, Woodson is focusing on this issue right now.

“Everybody’s got to be on the same page and the players have got to know that,” Woodson told A.J. Guyton on Guyton’s Field of 68 podcast. “I think that when you put a team together, you gotta make sure not only are you prepared, that they’re prepared every time they step out on the floor.”

If Woodson is able to coach his team in a way that manages expectations and egos, then it will be an even more remarkable feat than bringing in the talent in the first place. It’s a tough ask to make a proven college player or elite high school recruit wait patiently on the bench. However, if his early recruiting success is any indicator, Woodson may be able to sell that idea to his players.