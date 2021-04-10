Mike Woodson and Indiana achieved another huge win Thursday night when junior forward Race Thompson announced he would be withdrawing from the transfer portal. Thompson is a player any coach loves to have because of his consistent effort and willingness to do things no one else wants to do. Through three years, you will not find a single bad game Thompson has played. He is always doing something to help the team win.

The return of Thompson gives the Hoosiers some much-needed size and frontcourt depth, as well as another good defender. However, starting Thompson does cause some problems. His lack of shooting prevents Indiana from playing a modern four-out offense that can spread the defense out.

Thompson's inability to shoot causes his teammates to struggle. When Thompson is not behind the three-point line, his defender can easily slide down to double-team Jackson-Davis. When Indiana’s guards attempt to get to the basket, the help side defender does not even have to move to contest the drive.