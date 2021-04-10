Indiana's ceiling dependent upon jump shots of Thompson and Jackson-Davis
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Mike Woodson and Indiana achieved another huge win Thursday night when junior forward Race Thompson announced he would be withdrawing from the transfer portal. Thompson is a player any coach loves to have because of his consistent effort and willingness to do things no one else wants to do. Through three years, you will not find a single bad game Thompson has played. He is always doing something to help the team win.
The return of Thompson gives the Hoosiers some much-needed size and frontcourt depth, as well as another good defender. However, starting Thompson does cause some problems. His lack of shooting prevents Indiana from playing a modern four-out offense that can spread the defense out.
Thompson's inability to shoot causes his teammates to struggle. When Thompson is not behind the three-point line, his defender can easily slide down to double-team Jackson-Davis. When Indiana’s guards attempt to get to the basket, the help side defender does not even have to move to contest the drive.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news