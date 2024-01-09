Indiana's poor backcourt play once again dooms Indiana in loss to Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Stop me if you've heard this one before. An ugly Indiana loss has Indiana's poor guard play back in the limelight. In too many games this season, the Hoosiers' starting backcourt has laid en egg. In Tuesday night's 66-57 road loss versus Rutgers, Indiana's guards once again turned in a poor performance, resulting in an ugly loss.
Late Saturday night into Sunday morning, I wrote a story praising the play of the Hoosiers' backcourt in Indiana's win over Ohio State. Three days later, here I am writing a story about how poor the backcourt played in an ugly loss to Rutgers. That is the issue, Indiana's guard play has been far too inconsistent this season and the Hoosiers' two starting guards have been the best examples of the inconsistent play.
Two of the most experienced players on Indiana's roster, Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway, failed to positively impact the game on Tuesday night in New Jersey. Johnson is in his sixth season of college basketball while Galloway is in his fourth. If you watched the two play on Tuesday against Rutgers, you wouldn't know it.
Johnson's career in Bloomington has been marred head-scratching decisions that shouldn't be as common as they are of someone of his level experience. Against the Scarlet Knights, Johnson once again let his team down with a poor decision.
The sixth-year guard was ejected for hitting Rutgers forward Antwone Woolfolk below the belt while trying to fight through a screen. Whether or not the play warranted a Flagrant 2 and an ejection is debatable. What isn't debatable is that someone playing in their 138th college basketball game can't put themselves in a position to be ejected. After Johnson was tossed with 13:10 to go in the second half, Rutgers outscored Indiana 31-18 from there on out.
"You don't expect your senior guard to get kicked out," Mike Woodson said postgame. "X has his little fiasco and gets kicked out. That changed the game a little bit."
Johnson finished with two points on 1-4 shooting from the field to go along with two assists and five turnovers in 23 minutes of action.
Whether you want to believe it or not, Indiana has statistically been better with Johnson on the court this season. The Hoosiers are +6.5 points per 100 possession with their veteran point guard on the floor. Johnson is the only Indiana guard with a positive net rating this season for the Hoosiers -- outside of Anthony Leal who has played less than 60 minutes on the season. Because of how important Johnson is to the success of Indiana, he can't take himself out of games like he did against Rutgers.
Trey Galloway hasn't been good for Indiana either this season and he too struggled against Rutgers. Galloway scored eight points on an inefficient 4-13 shooting. The senior guard missed all four of his 3-point attempts. Tuesday night's single-digit scoring output is the eighth time this season Galloway has been held below 10 points.
"I expect our seniors -- Anthony Walker, Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway," Woodson said. "Those three guys are seniors and they have to help lead."
Galloway's 3-point shooting has taken a step back this season and the Culver, Indiana native has been more turnover prone this season than any other season throughout his collegiate career. Galloway finished with five assists and two turnovers against Rutgers. He's been better as of late -- Galloway has 30 assists to 10 turnovers of the last five games -- at taking care of the basketball.
Throughout his Hoosier career, Galloway has never been en elite scorer. He operates better as a fourth or fifth scoring option. Without an All-American to rely on in the post or the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year to go get much needed buckets, Indiana has needed more out of Galloway on the offensive end of the floor this season. Halfway through his senior season, Galloway hasn't been good enough for Indiana, the Hoosiers need more out of him.
Outside of Johnson and Galloway, the Hoosiers haven't received much production from their other guards. Gabe Cupps is still only 16 games into his collegiate career and has provided much for Indiana this season. CJ Gunn, despite it appearing as though his jump shot has turned a corner this season, can't be relied upon for consistent production off the Hoosiers' bench. Lastly, Anthony Leal hasn't provided much outside of an energy boost off the bench for Indiana this season. Against Rutgers, Cupps, Gunn and Leal combined for eight points on 3-8 shooting in a 30 combined minutes.
"I feel good about our bench," Woodson said. "I need our bench to give us more. We didn't get it. Tonight, (the bench) didn't kill us, but they let (Rutgers) back into the game."
It's well-known that it takes strong guard play to win in college basketball, especially come March. Right now, March is an afterthought with how Indiana's backcourt has played this season. The Hoosiers' guard play hasn't even been good enough to beat a Rutgers team that entered Tuesday night's game as the lone Big Ten team without a win in conference play this season.
