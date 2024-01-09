PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Stop me if you've heard this one before. An ugly Indiana loss has Indiana's poor guard play back in the limelight. In too many games this season, the Hoosiers' starting backcourt has laid en egg. In Tuesday night's 66-57 road loss versus Rutgers, Indiana's guards once again turned in a poor performance, resulting in an ugly loss.

Late Saturday night into Sunday morning, I wrote a story praising the play of the Hoosiers' backcourt in Indiana's win over Ohio State. Three days later, here I am writing a story about how poor the backcourt played in an ugly loss to Rutgers. That is the issue, Indiana's guard play has been far too inconsistent this season and the Hoosiers' two starting guards have been the best examples of the inconsistent play.

Two of the most experienced players on Indiana's roster, Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway, failed to positively impact the game on Tuesday night in New Jersey. Johnson is in his sixth season of college basketball while Galloway is in his fourth. If you watched the two play on Tuesday against Rutgers, you wouldn't know it.

Johnson's career in Bloomington has been marred head-scratching decisions that shouldn't be as common as they are of someone of his level experience. Against the Scarlet Knights, Johnson once again let his team down with a poor decision.

The sixth-year guard was ejected for hitting Rutgers forward Antwone Woolfolk below the belt while trying to fight through a screen. Whether or not the play warranted a Flagrant 2 and an ejection is debatable. What isn't debatable is that someone playing in their 138th college basketball game can't put themselves in a position to be ejected. After Johnson was tossed with 13:10 to go in the second half, Rutgers outscored Indiana 31-18 from there on out.

"You don't expect your senior guard to get kicked out," Mike Woodson said postgame. "X has his little fiasco and gets kicked out. That changed the game a little bit."

Johnson finished with two points on 1-4 shooting from the field to go along with two assists and five turnovers in 23 minutes of action.

Whether you want to believe it or not, Indiana has statistically been better with Johnson on the court this season. The Hoosiers are +6.5 points per 100 possession with their veteran point guard on the floor. Johnson is the only Indiana guard with a positive net rating this season for the Hoosiers -- outside of Anthony Leal who has played less than 60 minutes on the season. Because of how important Johnson is to the success of Indiana, he can't take himself out of games like he did against Rutgers.