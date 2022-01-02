Indiana's 3pt defense falls apart in loss to Penn State
After an 11-day layoff, the Hoosiers struggled in multiple areas in a 61-58 loss to Penn State.
The main area was the three-point line.
Indiana came in as one of the top defenses in the country defending the three-point line while Penn State struggled to be a consistent threat from deep throughout the season.
On Sunday, however, it was a poor display of discipline and energy on the defensive end of the floor for Indiana that ended up being costly in the loss.
"When I look at the stat sheet the difference is they made threes and we didn’t," IU head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "We had some good looks and we just didn’t knock them down and we’ve been shooting the three ball pretty well."
