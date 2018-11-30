Indiana made a massive move within the 2019 class on Friday thanks to the commitment of Trayce Jackson-Davis. A top-25, five-star prospect, Jackson-Davis is another tremendous score for Archie Miller as he continues to shut down the state’s borders.

“They have always shown how invested they are. They went above and beyond. They made sure that they were first to every event that I went to, every game, every practice and anytime that could come see me, they made sure that they were the first to do so,” he told Rivals.com. “They really showed how badly they really wanted me and I also think that they need me so it isn’t just a place that wants but also a place that needs me.

The priority that Archie Miller placed upon him was something that did not go unnoticed. “From the first day he got the job, I am pretty sure that he was out recruiting but they made sure that they had someone at my first practice,” he said. “They made a big push and made sure that they were going to really recruit the in-state guys and recruit more inside-out instead of outside-in, and just really lock down the borders.”