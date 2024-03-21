Perry announced his decision via social media on Thursday afternoon.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After two seasons with Indiana, freshman wide receiver Kamryn Perry is entering the transfer portal.

Perry, a native of Marietta, Ga., appeared in nine games last season with the Hoosiers. He totaled just three receptions for 22 yards in 2023 after redshirting for his 2022 season in Bloomington.

A former three-star wideout (via Rivals), Perry selected Indiana over offers from Kentucky and Western Kentucky.

The 5-foot-10, 165 pound wideout will have three years of eligibility remaining upon selecting a new school.