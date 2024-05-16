Indiana recruiting targets abound this weekend in AAU competition
The AAU basketball season continues this weekend, and the intrigue is about to ramp up even more for Indiana basketball fans.
It's been exciting to follow Indiana Elite this spring, as a trio of Indiana targets have been playing together. Teammates Braylon Mullins, Trent Sisley, and Malachi Moreno have led Indiana Elite 3SSB to a 15-0 record thus far, and they will head to Bryan, Texas to play another session this weekend. Here are some highlights from their tuneup games in Indianapolis last Saturday:
In other AAU news, the stage is set for a massive weekend in Indianapolis. Multiple Indiana targets and big-name recruits will be playing in Indy Friday through Sunday, as the Nike EYBL Circuit comes to town. This is also the first live evaluation period, which means college coaches can come watch multiple prospects all weekend long. You can expect the Indiana staff and many other coaching staffs to be present throughout the weekend.
Indiana target and 5-star guard Jalen Haralson will be playing for Indy Heat. His games are currently scheduled for 4 PM on Friday, as well as 8 AM and 3:30 PM on Saturday at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield. Haralson made the All-Tournament 3rd team in their previous session with averages of 17.3 points, and 4.3 rebounds per game. To this point, Haralson has been the biggest name along with the previously mentioned trio of Indiana targets for 2025.
Those four players are not the only IU targets, however.
Five-star targets Meleek Thomas (New Heights Lightning) and Trey McKenney (The Family, MI) will be in action this weekend, as well as four-star targets Kiyan Anthony (Team Melo) and Darius Adams (PSA Cardinals).
It's a star-studded event that will bring a lot of excitement and story-lines to follow. This is a rare opportunity to come watch high-level talent up close. If you can't make it to the games, the event is expected to be live-streamed here- https://nikeeyb.com/live.
For the current weekend schedule (subject to change), head over to https://nikeeyb.com/schedule-indianapolis.
As always, TheHoosier.com will have updates from the exciting weekend ahead.
–––––
