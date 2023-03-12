The Indiana basketball program secured a 4-seed seed in the NCAA Tournament, announced on Sunday night. Indiana is placed in the Midwest Region.

Indiana will play No. 13 Kent State on Friday in Albany, NY. Kent State's head coach Rob Senderoff was an assistant coach under Kelvin Sampson at Indiana (2006-08).

The Hoosiers enter the NCAA Tournament with a 22-11 overall record. They also went 12-8 in the Big Ten regular season and finished third in the conference.

Indiana has now made it to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since it went back-to-back in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. Indiana defeated Wyoming in the First Four last season before falling to St. Mary's in the Round of 64. It was Indianas first tournament berth since 2016.

Indiana enters the NCAA Tournament after falling to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

"Obviously you're upset, but at the same time, we still got the NCAA Tournament. We're not sweating like we were prior years," IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said postgame on Saturday. "We know that we're in. We're going to go back, fix what we did wrong in this game, and then focus on whoever we got to play after Selection Sunday."