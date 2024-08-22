Indiana receiver Myles Price selected to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Watchlist
Indiana football wide receiver Myles Price has been selected to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watchlist, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given annually to the nation's top offensive player who also "exhibits enduring characteristic."
Price is entering his first campaign with the Hoosiers this season after transferring from Texas Tech during the offseason.
Throughout his collegiate career, Price has appeared in 42 games. He made 25 starts during his four seasons in Lubbock at Texas Tech.
As a Red Raider, Price earned two All-Big 12 honorable mention selections.
He totaled over 1,700 receiving yards at Texas Tech, spending time on special teams returning punts and kicks from time to time as well.
Price also collected 161 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns during his time with the Red Raiders.
The 5-foot-9 wide receiver appears poised to earn the starting spot in the slot this season in Bloomington.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board