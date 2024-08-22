PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Indiana receiver Myles Price selected to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Watchlist

Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana football wide receiver Myles Price has been selected to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watchlist, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given annually to the nation's top offensive player who also "exhibits enduring characteristic."

Price is entering his first campaign with the Hoosiers this season after transferring from Texas Tech during the offseason.

Throughout his collegiate career, Price has appeared in 42 games. He made 25 starts during his four seasons in Lubbock at Texas Tech.

As a Red Raider, Price earned two All-Big 12 honorable mention selections.

He totaled over 1,700 receiving yards at Texas Tech, spending time on special teams returning punts and kicks from time to time as well.

Price also collected 161 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns during his time with the Red Raiders.

The 5-foot-9 wide receiver appears poised to earn the starting spot in the slot this season in Bloomington.

–––––

