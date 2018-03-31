Indiana needed another rally against Butler, but it was strong enough to give the Hoosiers a 10-3 win Saturday afternoon for a series sweep of the Bulldogs at Bark Kaufman Field.

Here's what stood out from IU's win:

Matt Gorski hits his first home run of the season: The sophomore outfielder hit a 2-run shot over the left field wall to give Indiana its first lead of the contest at 4-3 and help spark a four-run bottom of the sixth inning for the Hoosiers. That lead was never relinquished as the Hoosiers added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh and one in the bottom of the eighth. Gorski went 3 for 5 with 3 RBI on Saturday.

Yet another error-plagued day for Butler: It was a forgetful weekend for the Butler defense with 5 errors to Indiana's 1 on Saturday. In turn, half of Indiana's runs were unearned as a result of Butler's struggles. The Bulldogs committed 11 errors total across the three-game series, while Indiana had just three.

Bullpen delivers for Hoosiers: Freshman Connor Manous got his second start of the season but was replaced on the mound after two walks, two earned runs and five hits in five innings. Indiana got four collective strikeouts over the next four innings from sophomore lefty Cameron Beauchamp, senior lefty B.J. Sabol and freshman righty Grant Sloan. Beauchamp picked up the win to move to 3-0 on the year, while Sabol and Sloan did not surrender a single hit in relief.

Key quotes:

On rallying to win:

"It was really nice. We didn’t start off so hot, but then we got a couple good at-bats then broke it open a little bit at the end, so it was really nice to get a bigger lead at the end there." -- Gorski

On the home run:

"I saw a change up for my first two at-bats, and then Scotty Bradley had a really good at-bat before me. He walked and he couldn’t find his changeup for him, so I thought, ‘Hey, I’m probably going to get a good fastball here’ and I put a good swing on it." -- Gorski

"I gave him the shirt after the game. It's amazing it's his first home run because he hits a lot of long balls and he's probably got as much power as anybody we've got. He does so many things to help you win a game. He had a bunt for a hit and a stolen base in yesterday's game. He made a diving catch today. He's got a bazooka from the outfield, so he's just a really good baseball player. It's good to see him have a good day." -- IU head coach Chris Lemonis

On the bullpen:

"Solid all the way across the board. We walked a couple guys there in the 7th, but I thought Grant was great in the ninth. BJ has been BJ like that all year. Tough to score on him right now. I was pleased." -- Lemonis

On Indiana's performance roughly halfway through the season:

"Good. There's been some stumps here and there. I still would like to see us play better defense. This team has a chance to be an elite defensive team, so coming out of this first part of the season, that'd be the one area we'd like to grow in. But I'm pretty happy with results and where guys are and I think we're growing as a team every day." -- Lemonis