Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke selected to Johnny Unitas Award Watchlist
Indiana football quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watchlist, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is given annually to the nation's most outstanding upperclassman quarter back.
Rourke is set to begin his first season at Indiana after transferring in from Ohio in the offseason in just a few weeks.
Rourke enters the 2024 season with the Hoosiers following a 2,000-plus yard campaign in 2023 with the Bobcats.
Tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions during his final season at Ohio, Rourke completed 63.5% of his passes in 2023.
Throughout his time as the starting quarterback at Ohio, Rourke tallied three consecutive 1,800 yard or more seasons.
The 6-foot-5 signal caller is entrenched in an ongoing battle for the Hoosiers' starting quarterback spot, however, Rourke appears to be the favorite to win Indiana's starting job entering the upcoming season.
