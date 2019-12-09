Former Indiana football players put together solid performances Sunday, including two dominating victories led by offensive line success. Former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman continues to struggle against the Saints, and wide receiver Cody Latimer is set for Monday Night Football.

Former Indiana tight end Ian Thomas tries to avoid a tackle in the Panthers game against the Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (USA Today Images)

Ian Thomas, Panthers Tight End

The Carolina Panthers starting tight end Greg Olsen was ruled out for the teams week 14 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons due to a concussion. In his place, former Indiana tight end Ian Thomas stepped in fairly easily and put together a solid game against the a division foe. Thomas caught at least one pass for the third straight week and finished the game with five catches, 57 yards and one touchdown in the Panthers 40-20 loss. It was the only touchdown thrown by quarterback Kyle Allen on the afternoon.



Carolina is now owners of five straight losses, including two to Atlanta in the last four weeks. With a record of 5-8, the team will look ahead to a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

Dan Feeney, Chargers Guard

Behind Dan Feeney and the Los Angeles offensive line, the team put together one of the most dominating performances of the week. The Chargers rushed for 195 yards as team, including 101 from running back Austin Ekeler on just eight carries. Fellow running back Melvin Gordon and full back Derek Watt each added touchdowns in the 45-10 route of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The offensive line gave up only one sack in the entire game and kept a clear pocket for quarterback Philip Rivers to throw for 314 yards and three touchdowns. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor even saw some playing time in the blowout and added another 26 yards and a touchdown through the air. The Chargers now sit at 5-8 and will look to win consecutive games when they face the Minnesota Vikings next week.

Rodger Saffold, Titans Guard

The Tennessee Titans rolled to the tune of two Derrick Henry touchdowns behind Rodger Saffold and the offensive line in a 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders. Henry was able to garner 103 yards and the two scores on 18 carries.



Not only did the Titans dominate the run game, but the offensive line didn't give up a single sack on the afternoon as quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for 391 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Tennessee Titans have won four straight games and are now tied at 8-5 with the Houston Texans atop the AFC South with three games remaining. The Titans will play the Texans at home next week to decide the division leader with just a few weeks left before the playoffs.

Tevin Coleman, 49ers Running Back

Former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman was unable to get in on the action in a 48-46 shootout with the New Orleans Saints. With running back Matt Breida back from injury and Raheem Mostert picking up where he left off a week ago, Coleman was only able to see three carries for six yards in the win. He added nothing to the passing game either, and his contributions out of the backfield has seemed to be diminishing thanks to the rising efforts of Mostert.

Cody Latimer, Giants Wide Receiver