Indiana prevails over Wisconsin, despite tale of two halves offensively
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - In the first half of Saturday's win over Wisconsin, Indiana put together one of its best offensive halves of the season. The second half was a different story, but it didn't matter as the Hoosiers did enough in the first half to came out on top 20-14.
"Our offense was very effective in the first half," a smiling Tom Allen said postgame. "That paid off in the second half."
Throughout the first half on Saturday, you could tell the Hoosiers' offense had a nice flow to it. Indiana went three-and-out just once on six offensive drives throughout the first 30 minutes of play.
Three of the Hoosiers' six drives resulted in points, two for touchdowns and one for a field goal.
As a team, Indiana totaled 225 yards of offense against Wisconsin in the first half. That's the second-most total yards of offense for Indiana in a half against an FBS opponent this season, with the second half against Louisville being the lone exception.
Indiana a team that averaged just under 106 rushing yards per game entering Saturday's matchup with Wisconsin, ran for 84 yards in the first half.
The Hoosiers converted at a higher-than-season-average rate on third down (50%) and kept their mistakes to a minimum. Indiana had just one penalty -- it came against the defense -- and didn't turn the ball over in the first half.
Indiana also won the time of possession battle by a landslide. The Hoosiers' offense was on the field for 20 minutes throughout the first two quarters.
Brendan Sorsby went 13-20 for 142 yards and two scores -- one through the air and one with his legs -- in the first half.
Donaven McCulley had three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown before the halftime break. McCulley added two catches for 17 yards in the second half.
"I've always felt like (Mculley's) a guy that should have the mindset that (the defense) can't guard me," Allen said. "I'm so proud of 'DMac,' he's coming into his own and he's playing the way I expect he should."
McCulley's touchdown catch was a one-handed grab that might be the Hoosiers' catch of the season up to this point in the year.
"That was obviously a difficult catch," McCulley said with a grin. "I saw the ball in my hands and I was like 'woah, I caught it.'"
Indiana went into the halftime break leading Wisconsin 17-7, the Hoosier's first double-digit lead over a FBS opponent this season.
All the offense Indiana was able to create in the first half, evaporated in the second half of play.
"The offense scored just enough points," Allen said. "Obviously we didn't get enough production in the second half, we have to get better at that."
The Hoosiers put up a season-low for yards in a half with 36 yards of total offense in the final two quarters of the game against Wisconsin.
After converting half of their third downs in the first half, the Hoosiers converted just one of six in the second half.
As a team, Indiana rushed for -6 yards in the third quarter and for -3 yards in the fourth quarter.
"The first half, we moved the ball at will," Sorsby said. "The second half was a little bit tougher, I have to be better."
Two things carried over from the first half into the second half for the Hoosiers. Indiana continued to play mistake-free football. As was the case prior to the halftime intermission, the Indiana offense was not penalized nor did they turn the ball over in the second half.
The one drive the Hoosiers got points on in the second half, was a drive that was resuscitated by a defensive pass interference call. The drive ultimately ended with Chris Freeman hitting a 50-yard field goal.
It didn't matter on Saturday, but Indiana's offense has struggled all season long with putting together a strong offensive performance from start to finish.
With three games to go -- all against sub-.500 teams -- Indiana can't afford a loss if it wants to go bowling this season.
"I told our team last Sunday, that it was (now) a four-game season and the goal is to be 1-0 after each week, " Allen said. "That's been the focus, it's a playoff mentality and we know we have to win each week."
If the last two weeks are any indication, the Hoosiers' offense could be figuring it out at the most crucial part of the season.
