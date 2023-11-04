"Our offense was very effective in the first half," a smiling Tom Allen said postgame. "That paid off in the second half."

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - In the first half of Saturday's win over Wisconsin, Indiana put together one of its best offensive halves of the season. The second half was a different story, but it didn't matter as the Hoosiers did enough in the first half to came out on top 20-14.

Throughout the first half on Saturday, you could tell the Hoosiers' offense had a nice flow to it. Indiana went three-and-out just once on six offensive drives throughout the first 30 minutes of play.

Three of the Hoosiers' six drives resulted in points, two for touchdowns and one for a field goal.

As a team, Indiana totaled 225 yards of offense against Wisconsin in the first half. That's the second-most total yards of offense for Indiana in a half against an FBS opponent this season, with the second half against Louisville being the lone exception.

Indiana a team that averaged just under 106 rushing yards per game entering Saturday's matchup with Wisconsin, ran for 84 yards in the first half.

The Hoosiers converted at a higher-than-season-average rate on third down (50%) and kept their mistakes to a minimum. Indiana had just one penalty -- it came against the defense -- and didn't turn the ball over in the first half.

Indiana also won the time of possession battle by a landslide. The Hoosiers' offense was on the field for 20 minutes throughout the first two quarters.

Brendan Sorsby went 13-20 for 142 yards and two scores -- one through the air and one with his legs -- in the first half.

Donaven McCulley had three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown before the halftime break. McCulley added two catches for 17 yards in the second half.

"I've always felt like (Mculley's) a guy that should have the mindset that (the defense) can't guard me," Allen said. "I'm so proud of 'DMac,' he's coming into his own and he's playing the way I expect he should."

McCulley's touchdown catch was a one-handed grab that might be the Hoosiers' catch of the season up to this point in the year.

"That was obviously a difficult catch," McCulley said with a grin. "I saw the ball in my hands and I was like 'woah, I caught it.'"

Indiana went into the halftime break leading Wisconsin 17-7, the Hoosier's first double-digit lead over a FBS opponent this season.