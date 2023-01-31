"We couldn't make shots," IU head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "You have to give them credit too. I thought the 2-2-1 (zone) didn't hurt us but it didn't allow us to freelance and play. We got the ball up the court and became lackluster. Our perimeter play was nonexistent tonight and we really haven't had it like that in a while."

Maryland's game plan was to force the perimeter players of Indiana to beat them, and it was another example of lacking the scoring punch for Indiana from its guards.

Trayce Jackson-Davis did his part on the night, finishing with 18 points and 20 rebounds, but was slowed down a bit. He still shot 7-of-13, but were the least amount of attempts in the last five games.

It has been a consistent theme this year; the inability to get quality production from numerous guards from game-to-game.

Indiana entered Tuesday's matchup looking for a sixth win in a row on a Maryland home court that had not allowed a Big Ten opponent to win on this season. That was the same result for Indiana as it was an uncharacteristic night offensively, led by a disappointing performance from its guards.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino had his worst shooting game of his career for Indiana. He had just three points on 1-of-14 shooting and 0-of-2 from three. He also had four turnovers.

His first and only made field goal came at 3:44 left in the second half.

"Hey, shit happens. You aint going to make shots all the time man," Woodson said of Hood-Schifino. "I thought some of the shots he was pressing a bit to try to keep us in it. But, hey. He'll bounce back. He's had too many good games for that to take him down."

"Obviously just have to learn from your mistakes but at the same time he's been one of our rocks this year. He's been a great, great guard, and being a freshman," Trayce Jackson-Davis said of Hood-Schifino. "So, we just have to put this behind us because we have a big game on Saturday and will need him to step up.

With the top two scorers limited in either scoring or attempts in Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis, the role players needed to step up.

Tamar Bates scored just two points on 1-of-5 from the field in 25 minutes. He has scored zero points in three of his last six games and is averaging 4.3 points per game on 8-of-28 from the field (28.6 percent) in that span.

Trey Galloway struggled with foul trouble most of the game and played just 22 minutes, scoring six points on 2-of-4 from the field.

Miller Kopp was just 3-of-7 from the floor scoring seven points.

In the second half Indiana's perimeter players combined for just 3-of-18 from the field and 1-of-5 from three.

"They haven't struggled like that all the time," Woodson said of the perimeter players. "We get one, maybe two playing good at the same time but tonight nobody played well from the perimeter tonight."

28 of Indiana's 55 points came from in the paint and 10 points from the free throw line. Indiana was just 3-of-11 from three. It was tied for its second-lowest made 3s in a game this season and third-lowest attempted 3s.

Maryland held Indiana to just 37.5 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from three. It was the second lowest field goal percentage of the season and fourth lowest from three for Indiana.

"I think it was a little of both. Sometimes we were rushing a bit coming off of screens. Instead of making the one more pass we were taking contested jumpers. And sometimes I thought we had open shots and just weren't shooting them," Jackson-Davis added. "I remember a few pump fakes from Miller (Kopp) I feel like he could've got up. But at the same time I trust him to make the right play, so if he doesn't feel like he was open, that's him. I just feel like overall it just wasn't our night and have to brush it off and get ready for the next one."