Indiana officially earns 6-seed in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament

Mason Williams • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@mvsonwilliams

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With a 65-64 win over Michigan State on Sunday afternoon in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers' regular season has concluded.

On the year, Indiana went 18-13 and 10-10 in Big Ten play. As a result, combining the outcomes of other games on Sunday, the Hoosiers earned a 6-seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament

With the conference tournament starting on Wednesday, the Hoosiers will earn a single bye and begin play on Thursday.

Indiana will play the winner of Wednesday's 11-seed/14-seed matchup between Penn State and Maryland on Thursday night around 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on Big Ten Network and will tip off ~25 minutes after the third game of the day in Minneapolis.

Full Bracket

–––––

