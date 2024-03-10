Indiana officially earns 6-seed in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With a 65-64 win over Michigan State on Sunday afternoon in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers' regular season has concluded.
On the year, Indiana went 18-13 and 10-10 in Big Ten play. As a result, combining the outcomes of other games on Sunday, the Hoosiers earned a 6-seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament
With the conference tournament starting on Wednesday, the Hoosiers will earn a single bye and begin play on Thursday.
Indiana will play the winner of Wednesday's 11-seed/14-seed matchup between Penn State and Maryland on Thursday night around 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on Big Ten Network and will tip off ~25 minutes after the third game of the day in Minneapolis.
Full Bracket
–––––
