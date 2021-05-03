 Indiana officially announces addition of NIU transfer Weston Kramer
Indiana officially announces addition of NIU transfer Weston Kramer

Indiana announced the addition of Northern Illinois transfer Weston Kramer on Monday.

Kramer played for NIU from 2017-20, collecting 97 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 30 total starts.

Below is the full release from Indiana.

---

Indiana announces the addition of NIU transfer Weston Kramer. (NIU Athletics)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program announced on Monday afternoon that defensive lineman Weston Kramer will join the Hoosiers as a transfer from Northern Illinois University. Kramer played in 45 games with 30 starts for the Huskies from 2017-20.

"Weston brings a great motor and toughness that we need on our defensive line," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "He will help disrupt the run game and get after the quarterback on third downs. Weston is a welcome addition and adds quality depth to our line."

The 6-1, 290-pound Kramer owns 97 tackles, 38 solo, 3.5 sacks, 12.5 for loss, and two pass breakups. A 2020 second-team All-MAC selection, he totaled 17 stops with one sack and three TFLs in just six games. Kramer started 11 of 12 games en route to 2019 third-team All-MAC honors by Pro Football Focus. He made 23 tackles and 2.5 for loss.

In 2018, the Naperville, Ill., native started the final 13 games and led all NIU defensive linemen with a career-best 38 stops. Kramer added 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.

The son of Kristine and Richard Kramer graduated from Marmion Academy in Aurora, Ill. Richard was inducted in the Grand Valley State University Hall of Fame for swimming.

----

