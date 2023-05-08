Alec Busse is the associate publisher of the Hoosier, the Indiana Rivals website. Alec is the lead reporter for Indiana football and men's basketball for the Hoosier and coordinates all content.
On Monday, Indiana extended a scholarship offer to Class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony.
Kiyan is the song of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, who played for Indiana head coach Mike Woodson when he was an All-Star for the New York Knicks in the early 2010s.
The scholarship offer for Anthony continues a recent run of high major schools extending ANtohny a scholarship. Tennessee offered Anthony on May 1 and Seton Hall offered in late April. Former Providence coach Ed Cooley offered Anthony before Cooley accepted a position to coach Georgetown this offseason.
Anthony also has a scholarship offer from Syracuse, the school his dad won a national championship in 2003 under coach Jim Boeheim, who retired at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.
A 6-foot-4 guard, Anthony stars at Christ the King in New York and plays his AAU ball for Team Melo 16U. Anthony is averaging close to 18 points a game this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit.
