Kiyan is the song of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony , who played for Indiana head coach Mike Woodson when he was an All-Star for the New York Knicks in the early 2010s.

The scholarship offer for Anthony continues a recent run of high major schools extending ANtohny a scholarship. Tennessee offered Anthony on May 1 and Seton Hall offered in late April. Former Providence coach Ed Cooley offered Anthony before Cooley accepted a position to coach Georgetown this offseason.

Anthony also has a scholarship offer from Syracuse, the school his dad won a national championship in 2003 under coach Jim Boeheim, who retired at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Anthony stars at Christ the King in New York and plays his AAU ball for Team Melo 16U. Anthony is averaging close to 18 points a game this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit.